Samsung Galaxy S21 FE full specs leak ahead of the January launch, likely to run on One UI 4.0 based on the Android 12

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE full specs leak ahead of the official January launch

As per the latest report, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE may come with a 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate with Full HD+ resolution. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is expected to launch with either the Snapdragon 888 SoC or the Exynos 2100 SoC.

The successor of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, the rumored Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, is likely to debut in January 2022. The upcoming smartphone has been leaked multiple times in the past. A complete list of the Samsung budget flagship smartphone specs is leaked online ahead of an official launch. As per the report, the smartphone will ship with the Android 12 based One UI 4.0 operating system. Although the company has not yet revealed any official information about the smartphone, it seems Samsung is geared to launch S21 FE on January 4 at CES (Consumer Electronics Show) 2022. Also Read - Samsung announces cashback offers up to Rs 10,000 on Galaxy S21 series

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE specifications

As per the latest report, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE may come with a 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate with Full HD+ resolution. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is expected to launch with either the Snapdragon 888 SoC or the Exynos 2100 SoC. As per the earlier launch, the smartphone may get the Exynos 2100 chipset in India. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 FE might launch on January 4; Galaxy S22 series on February 8: Report


As per a report by SamMobile, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will run on the latest One UI 4.0 update based on the newest Android 12. The tech giant released the public beta of the One UI 4 update in September this year.

To recall, the upcoming Galaxy S21 FE support page went live on the Samsung UAE website along with its covers which included Premium Clear, Silicone, and Clear Standing Rugged covers on its Colombian website. These accessories suggest that the smartphone might feature a similar design to Galaxy S21 series.

Earlier, an alleged marketing image of the Galaxy S21 FE was leaked online, showcasing that the smartphone will be unveiled in four color options, including Black, Cream, Lavender, and White. The triple rear camera setup can be found in the phone, and this camera design is similar to the Galaxy S21 series. The selfie camera cut-out will be located in the center of the phone’s display, and the volume and power buttons have been placed on the right edge.

  Published Date: December 10, 2021 9:43 AM IST

