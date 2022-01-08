comscore Samsung Galaxy S21 FE launch date in India confirmed: Here are the details
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE set to release in India next week: Check out the launch date

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is up for pre-orders since the beginning of the week, as announced by the company. It is likely that the smartphone will come packed with the same set of specifications as the global version.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is all set to launch in India sooner than you think. As per a report coming from Gadgets 360, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will be announced in the country next week, on January 10. The South Korean smartphone manufacturer is yet to officially confirm the launch date. Notably, the device is already unveiled in the global market. Also Read - Why automobile companies are trying to steal the limelight at CES 2022?

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is up for pre-orders since the beginning of the week, as announced by the company. It is likely that the smartphone will come packed with the same set of specifications as the global version. Also Read - Explained: Want to make your PC superfast? You must know about DDR5 and how it is better than DDR4

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE specifications

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE comes packed with a 6.4-inch FHD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED display with 2340 x 1080 pixels resolution, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection, a 120Hz refresh rate, and more. Also Read - Samsung announces cashback of up to Rs 7,000 on Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G

The smartphone is said to be powered either by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or Exynos 2100 5G SoC. It comes with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

On the software front, the phone runs on Android 12 OS with OneUI 4.0 custom skin on top. The phone is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 25W wired fast charging, 15W wireless, and wireless power share.

On the camera front, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE includes a triple camera setup consisting of a 12-megapixel primary image sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and an 8-megapixel telephoto image sensor. On the front, the device includes a 32-megapixel camera.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE price in India

A latest media report suggests that in India the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will be priced around Rs 52,000. The same report also suggests that the company will offer a launch discount offer and with that, the smartphone will be available somewhere around Rs 48,000-49,000. The exact pricing is yet to be confirmed.

In the global market, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is said to have been priced at $699.99 (roughly around Rs 52,200) for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The top-end model with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model is tipped to come at a price of $769.99 (which roughly comes around Rs 57,400).

  • Published Date: January 8, 2022 3:23 PM IST

