Samsung Galaxy S21 FE might launch on January 4; Galaxy S22 series on February 8: Report

A recent report has revealed that Samsung will manufacture 20 million mobile phones under the Galaxy S22 series. According to The Elec, around 50 percent or more of the production and shipping will be for the base Galaxy S22 model.

Samsung will be hosting its Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 event on October 20. While the company has not revealed any details on the devices it will launch at the event, many expect to get to see the new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. However, some reports suggest that the device might have been delayed until December. Apart from this, the company is also expected to launch new colour options for its foldable smartphones at the event. (Representational Image)

Samsung is expected to launch Galaxy S21 FE as soon as January 4 whereas the much-awaited Samsung Galaxy S22 series might be unveiled on February 8 at 10 am ET (8.30 pm IST). In addition to this, tipster Jon Prosser suggested that the Galaxy S21 FE is likely to be available on sale on January 11. The tech giant is expected to host two Galaxy Unpacked events early next year. The Galaxt S22 series that is likely to include Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Ultra and Galaxy S22 Plus might be available for sale starting February 18. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A22s 5G powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC unveiled; price yet to be revealed

Phones launching in india, phone launches in india next week, Google Pixel 6, Google, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Motorola Edge S, OnePlus 9RT, Asus, Asus 8Z, OnePlus, Motorola, Samsung Also Read - Best 5G budget phones to buy in India in November 2021

Samsung Galaxy S22 series expected specifications

For the unversed, the tipster recently leaked a few hands-on images of Galaxy S22 Ultra. These images hinted that the smartphone might come with a punch-hole display and curved edges. It is also expected to come with support for an S-Pen. On the back, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is likely to feature a quad rear camera setup that also houses an LED flash. Also Read - Samsung is moving its mobile web browser address bar to bottom just like Apple

A report by LetsGoDigital also suggests that the three smartphones of Galaxy S22 series will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 898 chips in all markets.

Additionally, this quad-camera setup is expected to include a 108-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 10-megapixel telephoto lens and a 10-megapixel periscope lens that supports 10x telephoto coverage. The smartphone is likely to come with a matte finish design.

A recent report has revealed that the tech giant will manufacture 20 million mobile phones under this high-end smartphone series. According to The Elec, around 50 percent or more of the production and shipping will be for the base Galaxy S22.

The Plus version would account for 20 percent of the total units of the entire series being produced and shipped while the Galaxy S22 Ultra will make up for the remaining 20 to 30 percent.

A Samsung Galaxy S21 FE listing on Google Play Console revealed that the smartphone might come with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display that offers a 120 Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset and come with a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 25 W fast charging.

  Published Date: November 9, 2021 12:46 PM IST

