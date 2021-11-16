comscore Samsung Galaxy S21 FE could go official next month: Check launch date, expected specs and price
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE could go official next month: Check launch date, expected specs and price

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is expected to launch on January 4 at the CES trade show 2022. The company is yet to confirm the launch date of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy smartphone. So, take rumours with a pinch of salt.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has been subjected to various leaks and rumours in the last few months or so. The latest report reveals its price, and it looks quite impressive. Also Read - Android 12 update: From Samsung, OnePlus, Oppo, to Asus, list of eligible devices

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is expected to launch on January 4 at the CES trade show 2022. However, the company is yet to confirm the launch date of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy smartphone. So, take rumours with a pinch of salt. Also Read - Samsung accidentally leaks Android 12 update schedule: Check list of devices

Previously, all the key specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE were leaked on the internet. The latest leak reveals the price of the upcoming flagship smartphone. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 FE to launch at CES 2022: Specifications, images leak

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE price (leaked)

As per the new leak, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE price will start at EUR 920, which roughly translates to around Rs 78100, for the base 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage model. The top-end model of the smartphone with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is tipped to be available at EUR 985, which is roughly around Rs 83,700. The price of both models was first spotted by MySmartPrice.

The report also includes the UK pricing of the upcoming Samsung smartphone. The Galaxy S21 FE’s price in the United Kingdom is tipped to start at GBP 776, which is roughly around Rs 77,550 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The top-end 8GB + 256GB variant is said to release for GBP 831, which translates to around Rs 83,000. The phone is tipped to launch in four colours — White, Black, Cream, and Lavender.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE specifications

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE smartphone is expected to come packed with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 flagship processor for the global market. The Indian version is tipped to be powered by the company’s own Exynos 2100 chipset.

Some of the other specifications of the phone are expected to include a 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support, a 64-megapixel triple-camera setup on the rear panel, a 32-megapixel front camera, Android 11 out-of-the-box, and more.

  Published Date: November 16, 2021 6:47 PM IST

