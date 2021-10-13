Samsung has announced to host another Galaxy Unpacked event later this month. The event is scheduled for October 20, just two days after Apple’s October event and a day after the Pixel 6 series launch. The South Korean smartphone manufacturer announced the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked soon after Apple revealed its October 18 event on Tuesday. Also Read - Best phones with Super AMOLED display under Rs 20,000 in India: Redmi Note 10S, Galaxy M32 5G and more

The Unpacked event invite states that the upcoming product will “open up new experiences for self-expression through technology”. While there are no official details about the upcoming products, rumours suggest that Samsung is expected to launch the much-rumored Galaxy S21 FE. Probably, there will be other products as well but the Galaxy S21 FE will be the star of the show. This will be the newest addition to the Galaxy S21 series, which launched earlier this year globally including the Indian market. Also Read - Samsung announces Galaxy Unpacked event for October 20, could launch Galaxy S21 FE

Galaxy Unpacked event livestream

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event is set for October 20. The virtual launch event will kick off at 7am PT (7:30pm IST) on the company’s YouTube and social media channels. The Galaxy S21 FE will succeed the Galaxy S20 FE, currently available at Rs 39,990 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage. Also Read - Samsung joins top filmmakers to promote Galaxy devices among creators

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE specifications (expected)

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE was initially expected to launch at the Galaxy Unpacked event back in August this year. But that didn’t happen. Instead, the company unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Watch 4, and the Galaxy Buds 2.

A lot has been revealed about the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE so far. As per rumours and leaks, the upcoming mid-range smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, which will also run the OnePlus 9RT, set to launch in China on October 13.

While some reports reveal that the Galaxy S21 FE will pack Snapdragon 888 SoC, other reports suggest that due to chip shortage Samsung may use its in-house Exynos chips. The chipset hasn’t been specifically revealed.

Other rumours and leaks suggest that the Galaxy S21 FE will come packed with a 6.4-inch display with support for a 120Hz screen refresh rate. Samsung hasn’t revealed official details about the smartphone yet, so take the information with a pinch of salt for the time being.

The Galaxy S21 FE is expected to be a premium mid-range smartphone. As per rumours and leaks, the smartphone will be priced at around USD 610, which is around Rs 45,000. There are no reports on whether the Samsung device will arrive in India or not. However, since the Galaxy S20 FE was launched in India, we expect the successor to also make it to the Indian market following the global launch next week.