Samsung Galaxy S21 FE to launch in India soon; available for pre-booking now

Customers can pre-book Samsung Galaxy S21 FE by paying a token amount of Rs 999 on the company's e-store or Samsung Shop App. Buyers who make the pre-registration will get the "Next Galaxy VIP Pass" that will allow them to get a Galaxy SmartTag of Rs 2,699 for free.

Samsung India has announced that buyers in India can now pre-reserve the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, ahead of the official launch. This pre-registration of the smartphone is open from January 5- January 10. The company has confirmed that Galaxy S21 FE will be available for purchase in India starting January 11. For the unversed, the smartphone has already debuted in the UK. A microsite of Galaxy S21 FE has also popped up on the Amazon India website. This hints that the smartphone India launch is near. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G first look: A tweaked Galaxy S21

According to Samsung, customers can pre-book the smartphone by paying a token amount of Rs 999 on the company’s e-store or Samsung Shop App. Buyers who make the pre-registration will get the “Next Galaxy VIP Pass” that will allow them to get a Galaxy SmartTag of Rs 2,699 for free. These buyers can cancel their pre-reserve pass any time they want and get a 100% refund. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 FE unboxing video surfaces online ahead of the official launch: All we know so far

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G specifications

Going by the UK variant, the newly launched Galaxy S21 FE 5G smartphone comes with a 6.4-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with a screen refresh rate of 120Hz refresh rate and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz. It is powered by an octa-core processor that is built using a 5nm process. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G will offer up to 8GB RAM and  up to 256GB storage.

On the camera front, Galaxy S21 FE features a triple rear camera setup that includes a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera with Dual Pixel AF and Optical Image Stabalisation technology and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera with 30x space zoom. For selfies, Galaxy S21 FE 5G sports a 32-megapixel front camera.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE runs on Android 12-based One UI 4 and it is equipped by a 4,500mAh battery. The smartphone comes with support for 25W super-fast wired charging, 15W wireless charging and wireless PowerShare technologies.

Additionally, the smartphone also comes with an optical fingerprint sensor, Samsung Pay with NFC support and IPX8 dust and water-resistant coating.

  • Published Date: January 5, 2022 3:10 PM IST

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
One UI 4
12MP + 8MP + 12MP

