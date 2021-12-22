comscore Samsung Galaxy S21 FE price leaked online, likely to launch at CES 2022
News

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE price leaked online, likely to launch at CES 2022

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE tipped to debut on January 11, could cost GBP 699 (roughly Rs 70,000) for the base model.

Image: WinFuture

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE was scheduled to launch this year, however, it was said to get delayed due to several issues. While Samsung hasn’t shared any official detail yet, fresh leaks on the line suggest the phone launch as early as January next year. Also Read - Top tech trends of 2021: From metaverse and NFTs to global chip shortage and more

Prominent leakster Evan Blass in a recent Twitter post revealed the upcoming Galaxy S21 FE to debut on January 11, most likely at CES 2022. The tipster even shared ‘frontal renders’ of the phone with different wallpapers showing January, and the front panel having minimum side-bezels and centered punch-hole cutout. Meanwhile, tipster Ishan Agarwal in collaboration with 91Mobiles shared price details of the Galaxy S21 FE. Also Read - Looking for a Christmas gift? Here are our top picks if budget is no bar

As per the tipster, the phone could cost GBP 699 (around Rs 70,000) for the 6GB/128GB storage model, while the 8GB/256GB model is said to cost GBP 749 (around Rs 75,000). Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Tab A Kids with 8.7-inch screen, a 5,100mAh battery launched

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE specs (expected)

Past leaks have suggested the upcoming Galaxy S-series phone to sport a 6.4-inch “Flat Dynamic AMOLED 2x” Infinity-O display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display could have Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection on top.

In terms of hardware, Samsung might either offer Snapdragon 888 or Exynos 2100 SoC depending on the region. The mobile platform will likely be paired with up to 8GB RAM, and 256GB of native storage.

For photography, the phone is rumoured to offer a triple rear camera setup comprising of a 12-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 12-megapixel ultrawide lens. For selfies, the centered punch-hole cutout might accommodate a 32-megapixel shooter. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE could be backed by a 4,500mAh battery, and have fast charging and wireless PowerShare support as well.

  • Published Date: December 22, 2021 9:34 AM IST

