Samsung has recently launched its Galaxy S21 FE in India at a starting price of Rs 49,999. The smartphone is now available for sale in India across Samsung.com, Amazon.in, leading online portals and select retail stores. The highlights of this newly launched Fan Edition include a 120 Hz refresh rate AMOLED display, a triple rear camera setup and the Exynos 2100 processor. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G debuts in India at an effective price of Rs 49,999: Launch offers, availability, and more

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE pricing, sale offers

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE comes in two storage variants. The 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 49,999 and the 8GB RAM + 256 GB internal storage variant will cost you Rs 53,999. In terms of colours, the smartphone comes in Lavender, White, Graphite, and Olive colour variants. Also Read - Phones launched last week: Xiaomi 11i, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Realme GT 2 Pro, more

As for the sale offers, buyers will get an instant cashback of Rs 5,000 on HDFC Bank cards. The customers who pre-booked the device will get a free Galaxy SmartTag worth Rs 2,699. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 FE India launch this week: Check out the launch date

*Drumrolls* The Fan edition is back! 😎

We took what you love most and built the ultimate fan-inspired phone! Watch out fam, for the #GalaxyS21FE 5G and get ready to experience your everyday passions to the fullest.

Learn more: https://t.co/LiiX1PNMF4. #Samsung pic.twitter.com/Qam6QX813D — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) January 10, 2022

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G specifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G sports a vibrant AMOLED 2X display with a 6.4-inch size measuring diagonally. The panel has a refresh rate of 120Hz and a 240Hz touch sample rate for smooth scrolling. Powering the phone is an Exynos 2100 processor paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB internal storage. For security, the phone offers an in-display fingerprint reader.

It houses a vertical camera module packing a trio setup that includes- 12-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens. For selfies, you get a 32-megapixel camera upfront. The camera software offers Enhanced Night Mode, 30X Space Zoom, and dual-recording mode as well.

All of these are backed by a 4,500mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging. It also comes with wireless fast charging 2.0 and doubles up as a wireless charger to charge up other devices (that have wireless charging support). The new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has IP68 certification for water resistance. It is 7.9mm thick and weighs 177 grams.