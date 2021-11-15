The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is expected to launch during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022. The phone has recently been spotted on Geekbench. The complete specification sheet and its marketing image have been leaked online, revealing a lot of information about the phone. Earlier rumors claimed that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE smartphone could be offered with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. However, the smartphone was later spotted with the Exynos 2100 chipset in the Google Play Console listing. Also Read - Want to ditch your old iPhone? 5 phones you can consider under Rs 40,000 right now

According to a report by CoinBRS, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will be offered in four colors: Black, Cream, Lavender, and White. A triple rear camera setup will be available on the back panel of the phone, a cut-out in the display for a selfie, and the power and volume buttons will get a place on the right.

Additionally, the report claims that the tech giant could unveil the S21 FE similar to S20 FE, which was available in Exynos and Snapdragon, based on the markets. While the Exynos 2100 has Mali G78 GPU, the Snapdragon 888 comes with Adreno 660 GPU coupled with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE smartphone with model number SM-G990E was also spotted in a Geekbench listing with Exynos 2100 chipset. The phone’s score was 1084 during the single-core test and 3316 during the multi-core test. It was earlier listed with Android 11, now listed with the latest Android 12

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G specification

Talking about the specifications, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is likely to run on Android 11 and feature a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,340 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

For cameras, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE could pack a triple rear camera setup on the back with a 64MP primary sensor paired with a depth sensor and an ultra-wide-angle sensor. For video calling and selfies, the device will come with a 32MP front camera.

The smartphone might come equipped with a 4,500mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. Connectivity options are tipped to include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, and a USB Type-C port.