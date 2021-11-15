comscore Samsung Galaxy S21 FE specifications, images leak ahead of 2022 launch
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 FE to launch at CES 2022: Specifications, images leak
News

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE to launch at CES 2022: Specifications, images leak

Mobiles

The report claims that the tech giant could unveil the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE similar to S20 FE, which was available in Exynos and Snapdragon, based on the markets.

samsung galaxy s21 fe

Image source: CoinBRS

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is expected to launch during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022. The phone has recently been spotted on Geekbench. The complete specification sheet and its marketing image have been leaked online, revealing a lot of information about the phone. Earlier rumors claimed that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE smartphone could be offered with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. However, the smartphone was later spotted with the Exynos 2100 chipset in the Google Play Console listing. Also Read - Want to ditch your old iPhone? 5 phones you can consider under Rs 40,000 right now

According to a report by CoinBRS, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will be offered in four colors: Black, Cream, Lavender, and White. A triple rear camera setup will be available on the back panel of the phone, a cut-out in the display for a selfie, and the power and volume buttons will get a place on the right. Also Read - Phones launching next week: Pixel 6 series, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Motorola Edge S, more

Additionally, the report claims that the tech giant could unveil the S21 FE similar to S20 FE, which was available in Exynos and Snapdragon, based on the markets. While the Exynos 2100 has Mali G78 GPU, the Snapdragon 888 comes with Adreno 660 GPU coupled with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 FE could launch globally next week: Top specs, expected price and more

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE smartphone with model number SM-G990E was also spotted in a Geekbench listing with Exynos 2100 chipset. The phone’s score was 1084 during the single-core test and 3316 during the multi-core test. It was earlier listed with Android 11, now listed with the latest Android 12

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G specification

Talking about the specifications, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is likely to run on Android 11 and feature a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,340 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

For cameras, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE could pack a triple rear camera setup on the back with a 64MP primary sensor paired with a depth sensor and an ultra-wide-angle sensor. For video calling and selfies, the device will come with a 32MP front camera.

The smartphone might come equipped with a 4,500mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. Connectivity options are tipped to include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: November 15, 2021 3:17 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

WhatsApp users on iOS can finally use these privacy features
Apps
WhatsApp users on iOS can finally use these privacy features
Redmi Note 11T launch date in India confirmed

Mobiles

Redmi Note 11T launch date in India confirmed

Google Photos iOS gets new editing tools: Details here

Apps

Google Photos iOS gets new editing tools: Details here

Delete these 7 Google Android apps immediately to save your personal data

Apps

Delete these 7 Google Android apps immediately to save your personal data

PUBG New State redeem codes for today: How to get free UC, weapons, loot crates and more

Gaming

PUBG New State redeem codes for today: How to get free UC, weapons, loot crates and more

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

WhatsApp users on iOS can finally use these privacy features

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE smartphone may launch in January 2022

Redmi Note 11T launch date in India confirmed

Google Photos iOS gets new editing tools: Details here

Delete these 7 Google Android apps immediately to save your personal data

Beware! a user lost Rs 50,000 by scanning a QR code, here are the tips to save yourself

PUBG New State released in India, but is it really safe to play?

Charging phone overnight is risky, and 4 other things to never do on your phone

How to clean a dust clogged air purifier filter

Top 5 things to know about Mark Zuckerberg's vision for metaverse

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE specifications, images leak ahead of 2022 launch

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE specifications, images leak ahead of 2022 launch
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE could launch globally next week: Top specs, expected price and more

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE could launch globally next week: Top specs, expected price and more
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE could launch on September 8 with an Exynos 2100 processor

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE could launch on September 8 with an Exynos 2100 processor
Galaxy S21 FE inadvertently revealed by Samsung: Here's how it looks like

Mobiles

Galaxy S21 FE inadvertently revealed by Samsung: Here's how it looks like
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE might opt for an Exynos chip, because global chip shortage

News

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE might opt for an Exynos chip, because global chip shortage

हिंदी समाचार

8GB + 4GB वर्चुअल RAM के साथ लॉन्च हुआ Samsung का 64MP कैमरे वाला फोन, मिलेंगे दमदार फीचर्स

5000mAh बैटरी और 4GB RAM के साथ आया Vivo Y15A स्मार्टफोन, जानें कीमत और खूबियां

फ्री फायर 7 बेस्ट कैरेक्टर्स, जिनकी एबिलिटी हर गेम में देगी साथ

OPPO ला रहा है 125W फास्ट चार्जिंग वाला स्मार्टफोन, पलक झपकते ही फोन होगा फुल चार्ज!

Redmi Note 11T 5G की लॉन्च डेट हुई अनाउंस, जानें क्या होगी कीमत और फीचर्स

Latest Videos

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE smartphone may launch in January 2022: Know specs, features, design

News

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE smartphone may launch in January 2022: Know specs, features, design
TECNO Spark 8 New Variant Launched in India | Big Display and Bold Design under ₹10,000

News

TECNO Spark 8 New Variant Launched in India | Big Display and Bold Design under ₹10,000
WhatsApp users can hide Last Seen and Profile Photo from select people | WhatsApp new feature update

News

WhatsApp users can hide Last Seen and Profile Photo from select people | WhatsApp new feature update
e-Amrit website launched for electric vehicles EVs in India

News

e-Amrit website launched for electric vehicles EVs in India

News

WhatsApp users on iOS can finally use these privacy features
Apps
WhatsApp users on iOS can finally use these privacy features
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE smartphone may launch in January 2022

News

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE smartphone may launch in January 2022
Redmi Note 11T launch date in India confirmed

Mobiles

Redmi Note 11T launch date in India confirmed
Google Photos iOS gets new editing tools: Details here

Apps

Google Photos iOS gets new editing tools: Details here
Delete these 7 Google Android apps immediately to save your personal data

Apps

Delete these 7 Google Android apps immediately to save your personal data

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers