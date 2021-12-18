Samsung has announced that it will host an event during the CES 2022 event on January 4. As per the rumour mill, the tech giant is likely to launch Galaxy S21 FE at the event. Ahead of the expected launch, a report has popped online that reveals ket details and pricing of the smartphone. The report suggests that the smartphone might be powered by Snapdragon 888 chipset or Exynos 2100 SoC. Also Read - These smartphones are expected to launch in 2022, and we are already excited

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE expected pricing

Going by the report by WinFuture, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is likely to be launched in two storage variants. The 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant might be priced at EUR 749 (approx Rs 64,500) and the 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant might cost you EUR 819 (approx Rs 70,500). In terms of colours, the handset is expected to be available in Graphite, Lavender, Olive, and White colour variants.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE expected specifications, features

As per the images shared in the report, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is likely to look just like vanilla Galaxy S21. It is expected to feature a 6.4-inch "Flat Dynamic AMOLED 2X" Infinity-O display that comes with 1,080×2,340 pixels resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. As suggested earlier, it might be powered either by Snapdragon 888 chipset or Exynos 2100 SoC. The smartphone might offer up to 8 GB RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage.

For photography, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is likely to feature a triple rear camera setup that houses a 12-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. For selfies, it might come with a 32-megapixel front camera.

The smartphone is expected to feature an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor. It is likely to be fueled by a 4,500 mAh battery that supports fast charging and wireless PowerShare. It is likely to measure 155.7×74.5×7.9mm and weigh 170 grams. Galaxy S21 FE might sport a Type-C port for charging.