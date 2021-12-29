comscore Samsung Galaxy S21 FE reviewed by a customer in South Africa ahead of launch
News

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE unboxing video surfaces online ahead of the official launch: All we know so far

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will come with 6GB RAM, Snapdragon 888 processor, dual-SIM support. There are chances that the 4G-only variant might be powered by an Exynos chipset

Samsung-Galaxy-S21-FE-Fan-Edition-

Image: WinFuture

Expected to launch at CES 2022, Samsung’s much-awaited Galaxy S21 Fan Edition smartphone review has surfaced online. As per a Reddit post, a buyer in South Africa has got his hands on this unreleased smartphone. The buyer has posted an unboxing and a review video of the Galaxy S21 FE that suggests that the smartphone box might not include the charger this time around. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 FE price leaked online, likely to launch at CES 2022

An unbxing video shared by a Reddit user suggested that the smartphone is likely to come with a 4,500 mAh battery that supports fast chargimg and fast wireless charging. He also revealed that the smartphone suffers from a green tint but bases this off the comparison of the display on his Poco X3. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 FE design revealed via official support page, listings: Report

According to the Reddit user, the smartphone is “lighter” and more “premium” as compared to Poco X3. The Galaxy S21 FE will use the same camera sensors as its predecessor Samsung Galaxy S20 FE. The Galaxy S21 FE buyer suggested that the smartphone comes with an optical in-display fingerprint and not an ultrasonic sensor like Galaxy S21 series models. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 FE could go official next month: Check launch date, expected specs and price

According to the buyer, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will come with 6GB RAM, Snapdragon 888 processor, dualSIM support. There are chances that the 4G-only variant might be powered by an Exynos chipset.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is expected to feature a 6.4-inch “Flat Dynamic AMOLED 2X” Infinity-O display that comes with 1,080×2,340 pixels resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The smartphone might offer up to 8 GB RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE expected pricing

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is likely to be launched in two storage variants. The 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant might be priced at EUR 749 (approx Rs 64,500) and the 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant might cost you EUR 819 (approx Rs 70,500). In terms of colours, the handset is expected to be available in Graphite, Lavender, Olive, and White colour variants.

  • Published Date: December 29, 2021 3:20 PM IST

