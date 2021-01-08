comscore Samsung Galaxy S21 launching soon: Here's a look at Galaxy S phones
Samsung Galaxy S21 series launching on January 14: A look at the Galaxy S phone lineage

Samsung has announced the Galaxy Unpacked event called 'Everyday Epic' for the launch of Galaxy S21 series on January 14 via an online event

galaxy s21 launch

As an annual affair, Samsung is prepping up to launch new smartphones in its flagship Galaxy S series, which we all know are called the Galaxy S21 smartphones. The new phones are also Samsung’s first flagship launch of 2021, are launching way prior to the Galaxy S launch cycle, and hence, have become one of the most anticipated phones of this year. Samsung has also been teasing the launch of the Galaxy S21 series to create all the hype needed for the same. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 launched ahead of CES 2021: Price, specifications, features

The Samsung Galaxy S series has been in existence for over a decade, 2021 being the 11th year. With a life cycle of more than 10 years (and more to come), the Galaxy S lineup has tried to set a standard for smartphones and aimed to launch phones the way they should be. Hence, before the South Korean major adds another member to its revolutionary smartphone series, here’s a look back at all the existing members and know why you should be excited about the new Galaxy S21 phones. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M02s, Lava budget phones, Realme V15 5G launched: Today’s tech news

Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M02s budget smartphone launched in India: Price, features, specs

Galaxy S

galaxy s in black

Galaxy S

This is the first member of the Galaxy S series launched in 2010. It was one of the phones that were counted as smartphones and became the first phone to get a 4-inch Super AMOLED touch screen display. While Apple did this three years before the Galaxy S, it became the phone that gave a tough competition to the few companies betting high on touch screen phones. The smartphone came with a PowerVR Graphics processor, Wi-Fi connectivity, a rear camera, and a front camera for selfies, the word incepted at a later stage.

Galaxy SII

galaxy s2

Galaxy S2

In 2011, came along a successor to the Galaxy S — the Galaxy SII — with some upgrades, one of them being the design. The smartphone referred to as the size zero of smartphones, aimed at a slim design for ease of usage. The smartphone was also the first to a Mobile High-definition Link for uncompressed 1080p videos on an MHL enabled TV or to an MHL to HDMI adapter, becoming a phone that people at that time would want to go for.

Galaxy SIII

galaxy s3

Galaxy S3

The third phone in the Galaxy S series took the round road and offered curved edges. This time, the company added new features to the lineup and more firsts for the company. This included a first-ever HD display, adoption of the Android operating system, Ambient Light, Smart Stay, S Voice, and S Beam (NFC), a personal assistant (S Voice), eye-tracking ability, and more internal storage to make thing way easier for users.

Galaxy S4

galaxy s4

Galaxy S4

The Galaxy S4 took a lot of things (design-wise) from the Galaxy SIII but included new things too. It yet again proved that a Galaxy S smartphone has to have new features for its growth and users’ convenience. This time, we got the introduction of an IR Blaster that converts the smartphone into a remote control. There was support for enhanced eye-tracking, fingerprint detection on the display, and more Smart features such as Smart Program, Smart Rotation, Smart Scroll, and Story Album.

Galaxy S5

galaxys5

Galaxy S5

The Galaxy S5, launched in the year 2014, told us about the importance of biometrics and how you need to secure your phone. It introduced a fingerprint scanner embedded in the physical home button. There was also the presence of a heart rate sensor near the rear camera and even IP67 water resistance to keep the smartphone safe from water and dust. Well, this one for sure ensured a lot of safety!

Galaxy S6/S6 Edge

galaxy s6 edge

Galaxy S6 Edge

The new Galaxy S phone (the Galaxy S6/S6 Edge) in 2015 is something to remember. This year started the trend of the launch of two S devices, curved Edge display, and the still-popular feature, wireless charging. The Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge brought forth a different display with the Edge functionality for enhanced usage and wireless charging helped in easy charging sessions, dismissing the need for wires.

Galaxy S7/S7Edge

galaxy s7

Galaxy S7

The Galaxy S7 and the S7 Edge continued the dual-phone launch legacy and Edge feature in 2016 but with different and new things. The smartphones added camera improvements and were the first to feature Dual Pixel Autofocus technology for great camera shots in whatever lighting conditions that may come.

Galaxy S8/S8 Plus

galaxy s8 in hand

Galaxy S8

2017 saw the launch of the new ‘Plus’ version of a Galaxy S smartphone with the launch of the Galaxy S8 Plus, along with the Galaxy S8. The smartphones adapted an Infinity display to make room for minimal bezels that called for a better viewing experience. The phones supported a tall aspect ratio for the purpose. Another major addition was the payments app, Samsung Pay that arrived for the first time in India for users to make digital with a lot of ease.

Galaxy S9/S9 Plus

galaxy s9 in purple

Galaxy S9

The Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus followed the lead of the Galaxy S8 series in terms of design along with improvements in specs and various other features. But the features that stood out were Dolby Atmos Surround Sound, dual aperture, and the introduction of AR Emoji, much like Snapchat to further change the camera game.

Galaxy S10/S10 Plus/S10e/S10 Lite

galaxy s10 plus

Galaxy S10 Plus

In 2019, Samsung further changed its launch cycle and launched three smartphones together — the Galaxy S10, S10 Plus, and the slightly inexpensive S10e to attract more users, and then eventually the S10 Lite for the same purpose. With an Infinity-O display, improved cameras with an extra ultra-wide lens, the Industry-first ability to shoot in UHD from both front and rear cameras, and how can we forget the trending wallpapers to accommodate the pill-shaped punch-hole!

Galaxy S20/S20 Plus/S20 Ultra

galaxy s20 ultra

Galaxy S20 Ultra

2020, saw things differently. Samsung launched three phones but changed the moniker as a leap into the year and launched quite a high-end variant in the Galaxy S20 series. The series included the Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, and the S20 Ultra with further focus on AI and cameras, 5G by becoming Samsung’s first devices to get 5G support, a focus on video stabilization, and up to 100x zoom, and the design of course.

A year later, here we are awaiting the Galaxy S21 series, with expected improvements such as the latest Exynos 2100/Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, 108-megapixel rear camera support, bigger batteries, and more features in tow, giving us a reason to go for yet another Samsung flagship phone this year.

  Published Date: January 8, 2021 2:35 PM IST
  Updated Date: January 8, 2021 2:37 PM IST

