Samsung Galaxy S21 prices leaked ahead of official launch

Samsung Galaxy S21 smartphones could unveil in January next year. Ahead of the official launch, prices of the three smartphones have leaked.

Source: Winfuture

Samsung Galaxy S21 series could unveil in January next year with Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra smartphones. Ahead of the official launch, we have come to know a lot about the phones including specifications and features, thanks to leaks. Now, tipster Ishan Agarwal has revealed the prices of the Galaxy S21 phones for the European market. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+, S21 Ultra: Specifications, features and everything else we know

According to the leak, Galaxy S21 will cost 849 euros for the 128GB storage option, which comes to around Rs 76,000 on conversion. Galaxy S21+ will be priced at 1,049 euro, which is around Rs 94,600 on conversion, for the 128GB storage variant. The 256GB model of Galaxy S21+ will cost 1,099 euro, which translates to around Rs 99,000. The higher-end Galaxy S21 Ultra will be priced at 1,399 euro, which is around Rs 1,26,000 on conversion. The price is for the 128GB variant. Also Read - This is Samsung Galaxy S21 in all its glory before official announcement

In comparison to last year’s Galaxy S20 series, while the base model seems slightly cheaper, the company will most likely increase the price of its higher-end Ultra variant. To give a perspective, the Galaxy S20 was launched at 999 euros, while the premium Galaxy S20+ (128GB) cost 1,099 euros at the launch. Do keep in mind that these are not final prices given there is no official confirmation, so the information needs to be taken with a pinch of salt. Also Read - Three Android OS upgrades, four years of support coming to Snapdragon 888 & future Qualcomm chips

Though a launch date for the Samsung Galaxy S21 series is not confirmed as of now, speculations suggest it could happen on January 14, 2021. The devices will run the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor in the US and Exynos in other markets. In terms of design, the three phones could look similar with a square-shaped protruding camera module at the back, though the Galaxy S21 could have a plastic body design compared to glass back cover for the Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is said to ship with five rear cameras while the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ will have three cameras at the back. Another big feature could be the support of S Pen, though only for Galaxy S21 Ultra. Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro could launch alongside the Galaxy S21 series as well.

  Published Date: December 20, 2020 6:55 PM IST
  Updated Date: December 20, 2020 6:58 PM IST

