Samsung Galaxy S21 can officially be reserved in the US. Those who reserve the phone can pre-order as soon as the device is available. Samsung Galaxy S21 can be reserved via Samsung's official website or Shop Samsung app in the US.

Do note that the reservation page does not explicitly mentions Galaxy S21. Instead, it says "Get ready to jump to the next Galaxy". Those who reserve now will be eligible for $50 towards accessories and an extra $10 in the Android Shop Samsung App. Notably, Samsung is also expected to launch the Galaxy Buds Pro wireless buds alongside the Galaxy S21 smartphone series.

Samsung Galaxy S21 pre-orders in the US: Here are the details

Those who are interested to reserve the next Galaxy will need to enter their name as well as email. Providing ZIP code and phone number are optional. Those who enter their phone number as well will get a text when pre-order is available. Next up, there is the option of reserving an unlocked variant or by one of the mobile carriers like Verizon, AT&T, or T-Mobile. However, this can be changed later as well.

Samsung is also offering up to $700 instant credit on trade-in. Smartphones from Samsung, Apple, and Google will be accepted from the exchange. For instance, those who trade In Apple iPhone X or iPhone XR will be eligible for $350, same for Google Pixel 4 and 4XL. Samsung’s premium models like Note 205G Ultra and Galaxy S20 series can be traded in for a higher $700.

In addition, those who reserve the Galaxy S21 can avail five percent off with Samsung Discounts. Those who pre-order via the Shop Samsung app will be eligible for $10 instant credit or a total of $60 off add-ons like watches, earbuds, etc.

The next Samsung Galaxy will be available for pre-orders from 11:59 PM EST on January 13 to 11:59 PM EST on January 28, 2021. This is in line with rumours suggesting January 14 as the launch date for Samsung Galaxy S21 series. Samsung is yet to announce an official date for the launch.

Samsung Galaxy S21 lineup could have three smartphones – Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra. The Galaxy S21 Ultra will be the most premium with the largest 6.8-inch screen, curved display, a glass back design and five rear cameras.