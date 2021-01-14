Samsung Galaxy S21 series launching today: What to expect?

For the last few months, the world of leaks and rumors has been abuzz with Galaxy S21 series information. If you have been following our portal, you may already know a lot about these phones. From the official design posters to detailed spec sheets and even prices, it is all out on the web. These are some of the most powerful smartphones Samsung is going to sell in India as well as across the world. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 series launch on Jan 14: What to expect, how to watch launch online in India?

If you are a Samsung fan and want to catch the launch live, you can follow Samsung India’s YouTube channel for its Livestream announcements. Moreover, you can also keep a tab on BGR India to catch the latest updates from the event as and when they are happening. The Indian stream of Samsung Unpacked will start at 8 pm tonight while the global stream will start at 8:30 pm. The Indian stream is said to contain specific announcements related to the Galaxy S21 series. Also Read - CES 2021 Day 2 recap: Asus ROG, Samsung Exynos 2100, GM flying car and more

Galaxy S21 expectations on India pricing and specifications

The Galaxy S21 series is coming up with brand new designs and some cutting-edge technologies, all of which have leaked. Given that these will be the new Samsung flagships, the prices are going to be quite high – almost comparable to that of the iPhone 12 series from Apple. Some previous reports suggested that the base Galaxy S21 could start at Euro 849 (approx. Rs 76,000) while the slightly bigger Galaxy S21 Plus could start at Euro 1,049 (approx. Rs 93,000). There’s also supposed to be a Galaxy S21 Ultra that could cost an eye-watering Euro 1,399 (approx. Rs 1,24,600). Also Read - CES 2021: Samsung unveils Exynos 2100, its first 5G-integrated mobile processor

However, don’t believe these prices blindly as Samsung India could come up with slightly lower prices when compared to global prices. Moreover, for those unwilling to spend that much, last year’s Galaxy S20 series is now available at lower prices.

Along with the Galaxy S21 series, Samsung is also expected to announce its next-gen Galaxy Buds Pro truly wireless earbuds. Samsung could launch its Galaxy SmartTag alongside these phones. The SmartTag could be the Samsung equivalent of Tile trackers.

As for the features and specifications, the Samsung Galaxy S21 series in India is expected to use the new Exynos 2100 chipset that offers comparable performance to the Snapdragon 888 chip, at least on paper. Leaks suggest that the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Plus will feature a Dynamic AMOLED display with a maximum resolution of 1080p and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The vanilla S21, however, is said to get a plastic rear panel instead of glass on the other models.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra is said to retain a 108-megapixel main camera sensor for its quad rear camera setup. Apart from a slightly different design, the S21 Ultra is also said to get support for the S Pen stylus from the Galaxy Note series.