In his tweet, he has stated that the base Galaxy S21 128GB storage variant will be available at Pound 769 (approximately Rs 76,654). (Image: Ishan Agarwal)

will be launching its S21 series globally at its “Galaxy Unpacked: Welcome to the Everyday Epic” event. The event will start at 8 PM IST. Just ahead of the event, tipster Ishan Agarwal has leaked the UK prices for upcoming series, Galaxy Buds Pro and Galaxy SmartTag. In his tweet he has specifically asked people not to convert the prices, meaning that the international prices might be different. Also Read - Galaxy A32 5G price: Samsung 5000 mAh Battery 5G smartphone to be launch in Feb 2021

In his tweet, he has stated that the base 128GB storage variant will be available at Pound 769 (approximately Rs 76,654), at Pound 819 (approximately Rs 81,638). The Galaxy S21+ will be made available at Pound 949 (approximately Rs 94,596) for the 128GB storage model, and at Pound 999 (approximately Rs 99,581) for the 256GB storage model. The 128GB storage model will be priced at Pound 1,149 (approximately Rs 1,14,533) and the 256GB variant is priced at Pound 1,199 (approximately Rs 1,19,517). Also Read - Galaxy S20 series India Price becomes cheaper by Rs 15,000 prior to Samsung Galaxy S21 launch

The Galaxy Buds Pro will be made available at Pound 219 (approximately Rs 21,830) and the Galaxy SmartTag at Pound 29 (approximately Rs 2,890). Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 series launching today: Expectations on Indian pricing, specifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 Price List for the UK 🇬🇧 (Don’t Convert) Galaxy S21:

128GB- £769

256GB- £819 Galaxy S21+ /Plus:

128GB- £949

256GB- £999 Galaxy S21 Ultra:

128GB- £1,149

256GB- £1,199 Galaxy Buds Pro: £219

Galaxy SmartTag: £29 Do you guys like these prices? #SamsungUnpacked pic.twitter.com/3ZHOLmep93 — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) January 14, 2021

In an earlier tweet, Agarwal has mentioned that the Galaxy S21 Ultra will be made available in Phantom Navy, Phantom Brown and Phantom Titanium colour options. He also mentioned that it will be 25 percent brighter display, it will also come with a dual Bluetooth technology and will come with fast charging (50 percent in 30 minutes).

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Phantom Navy, Phantom Brown & Phantom Titanium Renders in High Resolution Which one do you like? 😃 -25% Brighter Display with 1500-nits brightness

-Dual Bluetooth Technology

-50% Charge in 30 minutes#SamsungUnpacked #GalaxyS21Ultra #GalaxyS21 pic.twitter.com/Dmq53jzrgm — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) January 13, 2021

The above tweet also consists of rendered images of the upcoming smartphone.