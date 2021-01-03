Samsung Galaxy S21 series is expected to offer significant battery improvements compared to the Galaxy S20 series. Samsung is expected to launch its Galaxy S21 lineup with three smartphones.- Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra on January 14. Just like last year, there will be two variants – those powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset in the US market, while the second variant will ship with Samsung’s own Exynos processor for other markets including India. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro listed on official site ahead of launch

Samsung Galaxy S21 smartphones are said to pack the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, and Exynos 2100 chipset, which is yet to be launched. Twitter user @TheGalox_ has revealed that Galaxy S21 with Snapdragon 888 has around 15 percent better battery life than the Galaxy S21 series that packs Snapdragon 865+. The variants with Exynos 2100 will offer about 25-35 percent better battery life over the Galaxy S20.

As for battery capacities, the Galaxy S21 is rumored to be backed by a 4,000mAh battery, the same as Galaxy S20. Though battery capacity will remain the same, optimizations on the software front are expected for increased battery life. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S21+ will ship with a 4,800mAh battery and Galaxy S21 Ultra will have a slightly bigger 4,885mAh battery, respectively. In comparison, the Galaxy S20+ is backed by a 4,500mAh battery and the Galaxy S20 Ultra gets a 5,000mAh battery.

Do note that longer battery life will likely be ensured by flagship-level processors that will be used in the Galaxy S21 series. Qualcomm said in its press release that Snapdragon 888 a superior power efficiency, thanks to an advanced 5nm processor technology. Samsung’s Exynos 2100 is said to be closer to Snapdragon 888 in terms of performance. The architecture of the chip is similar too, with an octa-core processor comprising of a super core and three high-performance cores, with a maximum clock speed of 2.9GHz.

Samsung Galaxy S21 series could be unveiled on January 14. Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, the company’s next-generation True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds is also expected to be announced alongside the smartphones. Ahead of the official launch, full specifications and price of the Galaxy S21 smartphone series as well as the Galaxy Buds Pro have been leaked online. The Galaxy S21 is expected to start at a price of 849 euros for the base variant while the Galaxy S21 Plus could set you back to 1049 euros.