comscore Samsung Galaxy S21 to sell without charger and earphones | BGR India
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 to sell without charger and earphones, like the iPhone 12
News

Samsung Galaxy S21 to sell without charger and earphones, like the iPhone 12

Mobiles

The lack of a charging adapter and headphones in the smartphone box can help lower the smartphone price.

  • Updated: October 30, 2020 10:04 AM IST
Samsung Galaxy S21

Image: Voice/OnLeaks

Since the launch of the iPhone 12 series, Apple has received criticism for not including a wall charger or earphones in the sales package of its latest phones. There have also been rumours that Samsung would do the same. Now, SamMobile reports that the upcoming Galaxy S21 series will indeed be released without a charger in the box, just like the iPhone 12 lineup. Also Read - Amazon, Flipkart Diwali Sale 2020: Samsung, Apple समेत इन स्मार्टफोन्स पर Rs 40 हजार तक का डिस्काउंट

Samsung may not include an adapter like Apple

It is not certain what is the reason for Samsung doing this. But if you look at Apple’s reasons, it’s likely that Samsung will also highlight the environmental benefits of doing so. Several South Korean media have also mentioned that chargers and earphones will not be available for all variants of the Galaxy S21 series. Several other reports also said that only earphones will not be available in the sales box. Also Read - Samsung ने चीनी कंपनियों को छोड़ा पीछे, तीसरी तिमाही में दर्ज किया जबरदस्त ग्रोथ

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Image credit: Voice/ Onleaks

This news is quite surprising considering that some time ago Samsung had insinuated Apple through their personal social media regarding the availability of chargers in the sales box. If you look back, Samsung has actually quipped Apple several times and finally followed the same steps as its rivals. For example, when mocking the use of the notch and removing the 3.5mm audio jack. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S20 FE India price drops, now starts at Rs 40,999 with bank offers

If this rumor really takes shape, then Samsung is likely to be more incessant in offering the 45W charger, which previously had been sold separately. By offering fast charging, this charger model is expected to be more salable in the market.

One other thing that is also questioning is whether the price of the Samsung Galaxy S21 will be cheaper because it does not include a number of mandatory accessories in it. When referring to the iPhone 12, the latest iPhone series is still sold at a price comparable to the previous series, which came with a charger and earphones.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: October 30, 2020 10:03 AM IST
  • Updated Date: October 30, 2020 10:04 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

VU launches Masterpiece TV with 85-inch QLED display, 50W soundbar
Smart TVs
VU launches Masterpiece TV with 85-inch QLED display, 50W soundbar
OnePlus TV Q and U series will support MultiCast feature with new update

Smart TVs

OnePlus TV Q and U series will support MultiCast feature with new update

Honor Band 6 set to launch on November 3

Wearables

Honor Band 6 set to launch on November 3

Windows 10 getting massive UI refresh in 2021: Report

News

Windows 10 getting massive UI refresh in 2021: Report

OnePlus Nord getting OxygenOS 10.5.9 update in India

Mobiles

OnePlus Nord getting OxygenOS 10.5.9 update in India

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Samsung Galaxy S21 to sell without charger and earphones

VU launches Masterpiece TV with 85-inch QLED display, 50W soundbar

Asus ROG Phone 3 gets price cut of Rs 3,000 in India

Xiaomi releases PatchWall 3.0 for the Mi TV models in India

OnePlus TV Q and U series will support MultiCast feature with new update

How to Download and Play Among Us on PC and Mobile

Best Budget Smart TVs to buy in India

Top five smartphones under Rs 20,000

Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air

MIUI 12: Here's the first look of the new Android skin from Xiaomi

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S21 to sell without charger and earphones

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S21 to sell without charger and earphones
Best Phone Under 20000 to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone Under 20000 to buy in 2020
Best Camera Phone under 20000

Top Products

Best Camera Phone under 20000
Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India

Top Products

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India
Best Mobile Phone Under 25000 to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone Under 25000 to buy in 2020

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 में मिलेगा यूनिक डिजाइन, दो हिंज और स्लाइडिंग की-बोर्ड, रेंडर आया सामने

Vi (वोडाफोन-आइडिया) ने पेश 8 किए नए वैल्यू एड-ऑन सर्विस पैक

Moto G 5G बजट फोन 'Kiev' कोडनेम के साथ लीक, 48MP ट्रिपल रियर कैमरा, 6GB रैम जैसे फीचर्स

Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Answers October 30 2020: दें आसान सवालों के जबाब और जीतें लाखों के इनाम

Tecno Camon 16 Review : कितना दमदार है सबसे सस्ता 64MP कैमरा वाला Tecno Camon 16 स्मार्टफोन

Latest Videos

How to Download and Play Among Us on PC and Mobile

Features

How to Download and Play Among Us on PC and Mobile
Best Budget Smart TVs to buy in India

Features

Best Budget Smart TVs to buy in India
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7: Five Reasons Why You Should Buy This Lenovo Laptop

Reviews

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7: Five Reasons Why You Should Buy This Lenovo Laptop
OnePlus 8T camera review

Reviews

OnePlus 8T camera review

News

Samsung Galaxy S21 to sell without charger and earphones
Mobiles
Samsung Galaxy S21 to sell without charger and earphones
VU launches Masterpiece TV with 85-inch QLED display, 50W soundbar

Smart TVs

VU launches Masterpiece TV with 85-inch QLED display, 50W soundbar
Asus ROG Phone 3 gets price cut of Rs 3,000 in India

News

Asus ROG Phone 3 gets price cut of Rs 3,000 in India
Xiaomi releases PatchWall 3.0 for the Mi TV models in India

Smart TVs

Xiaomi releases PatchWall 3.0 for the Mi TV models in India
OnePlus TV Q and U series will support MultiCast feature with new update

Smart TVs

OnePlus TV Q and U series will support MultiCast feature with new update

new arrivals in india

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

14,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers