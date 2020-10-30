Samsung Galaxy S21 to sell without charger and earphones

Since the launch of the iPhone 12 series, Apple has received criticism for not including a wall charger or earphones in the sales package of its latest phones. There have also been rumours that Samsung would do the same. Now, SamMobile reports that the upcoming Galaxy S21 series will indeed be released without a charger in the box, just like the iPhone 12 lineup. Also Read - Amazon, Flipkart Diwali Sale 2020: Samsung, Apple समेत इन स्मार्टफोन्स पर Rs 40 हजार तक का डिस्काउंट

Samsung may not include an adapter like Apple

It is not certain what is the reason for Samsung doing this. But if you look at Apple's reasons, it's likely that Samsung will also highlight the environmental benefits of doing so. Several South Korean media have also mentioned that chargers and earphones will not be available for all variants of the Galaxy S21 series. Several other reports also said that only earphones will not be available in the sales box.

This news is quite surprising considering that some time ago Samsung had insinuated Apple through their personal social media regarding the availability of chargers in the sales box. If you look back, Samsung has actually quipped Apple several times and finally followed the same steps as its rivals. For example, when mocking the use of the notch and removing the 3.5mm audio jack.

If this rumor really takes shape, then Samsung is likely to be more incessant in offering the 45W charger, which previously had been sold separately. By offering fast charging, this charger model is expected to be more salable in the market.

One other thing that is also questioning is whether the price of the Samsung Galaxy S21 will be cheaper because it does not include a number of mandatory accessories in it. When referring to the iPhone 12, the latest iPhone series is still sold at a price comparable to the previous series, which came with a charger and earphones.