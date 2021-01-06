Samsung will soon launch the Galaxy S21 series as its first major launch of 2021. In addition to the long list of rumors, the South Korean tech major recently confirmed the launch date, which fuels further anticipation. Adding on to the excitement, we have new leaks about the eldest member — the Galaxy S21 Ultra — in the series. Read on to know what is it about. Also Read - Samsung has teased its next-gen OLED panels for laptops with "superior image quality"

Galaxy S21 Ultra to get an enhanced display

A new leak (courtesy, Ice Universe) reveals that the Galaxy S21 Ultra is likely to come with a 120Hz WQHD+ display. This means that the screen will support both a high screen resolution of 3,200 x 1,440 pixels and a high refresh rate, resulting in a better and smooth display experience. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra's flip cover, S Pen leaked in images

If this information is true, this will be a first for Samsung as the company limited the screen resolution to 1080p to provide a 120Hz refresh rate to the Galaxy S20 series’ users. From the display perspective, it takes Samsung one step ahead in the display game, considering it produces arguably the best displays.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra was previously rumored to get a 120Hz display, which suggests that the new leak could be true. As for the Galaxy S21 and the Galaxy S21 Plus, both devices are expected to stick to 1080p screens, with a possible presence of a 120Hz or 90Hz refresh rate.

Recently, the device was speculated to get S Pen support, much like the Galaxy Note series. However, the stylus might not get a dedicated slit and might be sold as a separate accessory. This could mean that the Galaxy Note lineup might be shelved, but, there is no confirmation on this yet.

As for the other rumors, Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S21, the Galaxy S21 Plus, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra. The phones are expected to be powered by the latest Exynos 2100 or the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, depending upon the market. The phones will get improved cameras, an Infinity-O display, and Samsung One UI 3.0 based on Android 11.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 series is scheduled to arrive on January 14 via an online launch event. Since we lack concrete details, we need to wait until then for a better idea. Hence, stay tuned.