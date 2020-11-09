comscore Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra gets NFC certified | BGR India
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra gets NFC certified; takes a step closer to launch

Unfortunately, NFC certification doesn't tell us much, but its presence is enough to bring the Galaxy S21 Ultra one step closer to launch.

  • Published: November 9, 2020 6:46 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Image credit: Voice/ Onleaks

Samsung started working on the Galaxy S21 Series, which leaks began to appear. In fact, recently a report claims that Samsung will announce its latest flagship in mid-January 2021, sooner than its predecessor. There will be at least three Galaxy S21 Series smartphones that Samsung will launch, and now one of them has been seen pocketing the NFC certification which reportedly comes carrying the model number SM-G998U. Also Read - Oppo A52 vs Samsung Galaxy M31 - Head to Head Comparison with Features, Price, and Other Details

After discovering, it turns out that the SM-G998U is the model number belonging to the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra which is the highest variant in this series. Unfortunately, NFC certification doesn’t tell us much, but its presence is enough to bring the Galaxy S21 Ultra one step closer to launch. We’ve also previously seen a device with the same model number at TUV Rheinland that reveals the battery codename EB-BG998ABY alongside a 5,000 mAh capacity battery, and that will be supported by fast-charging up to 65 Watts. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra to features a 108MP camera with the HM3 sensor

Leaked Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra specifications

Meanwhile, recently the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra specs sheet has been leaked saying that this smartphone will come packing a 6.8-inch diagonal Dynamic AMOLED panel offering 2K resolution. The successor to the S20 Ultra is also said to have curved edges and is expected to support high refresh rates between 120Hz or 144Hz with an integrated fingerprint sensor underneath.

Meanwhile, according to the render, the phone still maintains an Infinity-O design. Likewise, with the rectangular camera module on the back, only it now appears attached to the left side of the frame. Speaking of cameras, the Galaxy S21 Ultra will boast a 108-megapixel primary camera on the back using a new lens, the Samsung HM2 ISOCELL. There is also a 40-megapixel selfie camera in a small hole in the middle of the screen. There is still no information as far as price is concerned, but it is reported that the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will be available in several color choices such as Black, Silver, and Violet.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: November 9, 2020 6:46 PM IST

Best Sellers