Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will come with support for the company’s S Pen stylus, confirms a report by Federal Communication Commission (FCC) (via Android Authority). This is in line with a recent statement from Samsung mobile president TM Roh, who said in a blog post that the company will add some of the most-loved features of Galaxy Note to other devices in its line-up. Also Read - Samsung QLED 8K TV range gets discounts up to Rs 3 lakhs

For those unaware, the S Pen stylus has remained exclusive to Samsung’s Note series smartphones that come with an in-built S Pen holder. However, rumors suggest that the S Pen for the Galaxy S21 Ultra will not be bundled and will be available separately to buy. Also Read - Samsung removes ad that mocked Apple for charger-less iPhone 12 and we know why

Further, the FCC report pointed out that an EUT (Equipment Under Test) device can be used with an S Pen in two modes – hover and click.”The EUT operates with the S-PEN in two different inductive coupling modes of S-PEN motion detection (Hover and Click) operating in the range of 0.53 –0.6MHz,” as per the report. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 could pack bigger battery, QLED display: Report

The Galaxy S21 Ultra is said to be the most premium handset of the Galaxy S21 smartphone series, which is expected to launch on January 14, 2021. It will launch alongside the Galaxy S1 and Galaxy S21+. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra could be the first Galaxy S series phone to get S Pen support.

Perhaps the biggest feature of the Galaxy S21 Ultra will be the back cameras. Reports hint at a penta rear camera setup with a 108-megapixel primary camera, additional zoom lenses of 10-megapixel each, a 1-megapixel ultra-wide camera as well as a periscope zoom lens. The front camera is expected to be a 40-megapixel one with 8k video recording capabilities.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will feature a 6.8-inch curved display with 120Hz refresh rate. The three Galaxy S21 phones will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor in the US market and the company’s own Exynos chipset in other markets including India.

As for the price, a report by the German website Winfuture suggests that the Galaxy S21 Ultra will cost 1,349 euros or approximately Rs 1,21,477 for the base 128GB storage variant. The 256GB storage version will be priced at 1,399 euros, which translates to around Rs 1,25,976, while the 512GB model will cost 1,529 euros (roughly Rs 1,37,682), respectively.