Leaks of Samsung’s latest flagship called the Galaxy S21 Series have started popping up in the last few weeks. Especially the Galaxy S21 Ultra which is the premium version in this series. As the most premium model, it’s certain that the Galaxy S21 Ultra should come with better specifications than the Galaxy S21 or Galaxy S21+. Especially when we talk about photography. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra स्मार्टफोन में होगा नया 108MP सेंसर, ToF सेंसर की होगी छुट्टी

A recent report has claimed that the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will have a 40-megapixel selfie camera and a 108-megapixel main camera on the back, which according to the render is housed in a redesigned square-shaped camera module. This is similar to what we found in its predecessor, the Galaxy S20 Ultra, but the difference is the type of sensor used. As stated by Ice Universe tipster, the 108-megapixel camera on the Galaxy S21 Ultra uses a new sensor called the Samsung ISOCELL Bright HM3. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M62 में होगी 256 GB इंटरनल स्टोरेज और 7000mAh बैटरी!

This will be an upgrade from the ISOCELL Bright HM1 used by the Galaxy S20 Ultra. Even so, the popular tipster who often leaks new Samsung devices says that the HM3 is said to be maintaining the same pixel count. Like the HM1, the HM3 sensor still maintains a 0.8-micrometer pixel size. However, it is hoped that it will provide 12% better light sensitivity by producing more detail which in turn will be able to take faster night photos.

If you ask for the ISOCELL Bright HM2 sensor, other rumors say that it will be used by Xiaomi’s new smartphone called Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G which is also on its way to launch in the near future as seen on TENAA. Returning to the Galaxy S21 Ultra, Ice Universe in a post on Twitter added that the new flagship from Samsung will not be equipped with a ToF sensor. Instead, Samsung equipped it with laser autofocus. Even though the leak comes from a reliable source when it comes to leaking a new device, we still have to wait for direct confirmation from Samsung anyway.