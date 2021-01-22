Samsung launched Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G which is packed with new features and specifications. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G comes with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. The Apple also launched its Apple iPhone 11 with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G and Apple iPhone 11. Also Read - iPhone 12S series in 2021 hinted to get smaller notch, new OIS camera system

Display and Design-The screen of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is 6.80 inch, whereas the screen of Apple iPhone 11 is 6.1-inch Liquid Retina. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G has a screen resolution of 1440×3220 pixels. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus - Head to Head Comparison of Camera, RAM, OS, Battery, Price in India, and Other Specifications

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G and Apple iPhone 11 is based on their different variants. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G of 12GB RAM and 256 is priced at 105999, whereas Apple iPhone 11 of 64GB storage RAM and is priced at 68300. Also Read - Samsung is bringing 90Hz OLED to laptops, mass production to begin in March

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G has a 108MP+12MP+10MP+10MP camera, whereas the Apple iPhone 11 has a Dual – 12MP + 12MP camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G has 40MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Apple iPhone 11 has 12MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is powered by 5000mAh. Whereas, the battery of Apple iPhone 11 is powered by 3110 mAh.

OS-The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G runs on One UI 3.1 based on Android 11. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is powered by Samsung Exynos 2100, whereas the Apple iPhone 11 is powered by A13 Bionic SoC.