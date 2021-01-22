Samsung launched Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G which is packed with new features and specifications. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G comes with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. The Apple also launched its Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G and Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs Apple iPhone SE 2020 - Head to Head Comparison of Specifications, Price in India, and Other Features

Display and Design-The screen of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is 6.80 inch, whereas the screen of Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max is 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR display. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G has a screen resolution of 1440×3220 pixels.

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G and Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max is based on their different variants. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G of 12GB RAM and 256 is priced at 105999, whereas Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max of 128GB storage RAM and is priced at 117100.

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G has a 108MP+12MP+10MP+10MP camera, whereas the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max has a Triple – 12MP + 12MP + 12MP camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G has 40MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max has 12MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is powered by 5000mAh. Whereas, Apple iPhone11 Pro Max is powered by 3969 mAh battery.

OS-The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G runs on One UI 3.1 based on Android 11. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is powered by Samsung Exynos 2100, whereas the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max is powered by A13 Bionic processor.