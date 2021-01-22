Some reports do suggest that some of these models will not come with a notch nor the lightning port. (Representational Image: BGR India)

Samsung launched Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G which is packed with new features and specifications. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G comes with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. The Apple also launched its Apple iPhone 12 with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G and Apple iPhone 12. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs Apple iPhone 12 Mini - Check Out Specifications Compared, Features, Camera, and RAM

Display and Design-The screen of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is 6.80 inch, whereas the screen of Apple iPhone 12 is 6.1‑inch. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G has a screen resolution of 1440×3220 pixels, whereas the Apple iPhone 12 has a screen resolution of 2,532×1,170 pixels. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs Apple iPhone 12 Pro - Head to Head Comparison of Price, Specifications, and Other Features

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G and Apple iPhone 12 is based on their different variants. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G of 12GB RAM and 256 is priced at 105999, whereas Apple iPhone 12 of RAM and 64GB, 128GB, 256GB is priced at 79900. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max - Flagship Comparison of Price, Specifications, Camera, and Battery

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G has a 108MP+12MP+10MP+10MP camera, whereas the Apple iPhone 12 has a 12MP + 12MP camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G has 40MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Apple iPhone 12 has 12MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Apple iPhone 12 of 2,815mAh.

OS-The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G runs on One UI 3.1 based on Android 11. The iPhone 12 runs on iOs 14. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is powered by Samsung Exynos 2100, whereas the Apple iPhone 12 is powered by A14 Bionic chip.