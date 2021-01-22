Samsung has launched the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G smartphone priced starting at 105999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Apple also launched the Apple iPhone 12 Mini smartphone The Apple iPhone 12 Mini is priced starting at 69900 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G and Apple iPhone 12 Mini across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro - Head to Head Comparison of Price, Specifications, Camera, RAM, and Other Features

Display and Design-The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G features a 6.80 inch with a screen resolution of 1440×3220 pixels. Meanwhile the Apple iPhone 12 Mini features a 5.4‑inch with a screen resolution of Super Retina XDR.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G features a Samsung Exynos 2100. Meanwhile, the Apple iPhone 12 Mini features a A14 Bionic chip

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G and Apple iPhone 12 Mini is based on their different variants. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G of 12GB RAM and 256 is priced at 105999, whereas Apple iPhone 12 Mini 64GB is priced at 69900.

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G has a 108MP+12MP+10MP+10MP camera, whereas the Apple iPhone 12 Mini has a 12MP + 2x optical zoom out camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G has 40MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Apple iPhone 12 Mini has 12MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is powered by 5000mAh. The Apple iPhone 12 Mini is powered by 2,227 mAh battery. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G runs on One UI 3.1 based on Android 11. Whereas, iPhone 12 Mini runs on iOs 14.