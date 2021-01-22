Touted as the king of flagship smartphones for 2021, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is everything that a true flagship should offer. It comes with a whopping 108-megapixel camera at the back and its wireless charging tech makes the deal sweeter. The smartphone has also been launched in India starting at Rs 1,05,999.

Samsung launched Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G which is packed with new features and specifications. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G comes with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. The Apple also launched its Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G and Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Display and Design-The screen of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is 6.80 inch, whereas the screen of Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max is 6.7‑inch. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G has a screen resolution of 1440×3220 pixels, whereas the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max has a screen resolution of Super Retina XDR.

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G and Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max is based on their different variants. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G of 12GB RAM and 256 is priced at 105999, whereas Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max of 128GB is priced at 129900.

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G has a 108MP+12MP+10MP+10MP camera, whereas the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max has a 12MP + 12MP + 12MP camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G has 40MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max has 12MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is powered by 5000mAh. Whereas, the battery of Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max is powered by 3,678 mAh.

OS-The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G runs on One UI 3.1 based on Android 11. The Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max runs on iOS 14.1 The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is powered by Samsung Exynos 2100, whereas the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max is powered by A14 Bionic chip.