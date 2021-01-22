Samsung has launched the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G smartphone priced starting at 105999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Apple also launched the Apple iPhone SE 2020 smartphone The Apple iPhone SE 2020 is priced starting at 42500 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G and Apple iPhone SE 2020 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs Apple iPhone 12 Mini - Check Out Specifications Compared, Features, Camera, and RAM

Display and Design-The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G features a 6.80 inch with a screen resolution of 1440×3220 pixels. Meanwhile the Apple iPhone SE 2020 features a 4.7-inch (diagonal) widescreen LCD with Retina HD display with a screen resolution of 1334×750-pixel resolution at 326 ppi.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G features a Samsung Exynos 2100. Meanwhile, the Apple iPhone SE 2020 features a A13 Bionic

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G and Apple iPhone SE 2020 is based on their different variants. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G of 12GB RAM and 256 is priced at 105999, whereas Apple iPhone SE 2020 is priced at 42500.

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G has a 108MP+12MP+10MP+10MP camera, whereas the Apple iPhone SE 2020 has a 12MP Wide camera ƒ/1.8 aperture camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G has 40MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Apple iPhone SE 2020 has 7MP camera ƒ/2.2 aperture main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Apple iPhone SE 2020 of Fast‑charge capable: Up to 50% charge in 30 minutes,. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G runs on One UI 3.1 based on Android 11