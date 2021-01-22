Samsung has launched the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G smartphone priced starting at 105999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Samsung also launched the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite smartphone The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is priced starting at 37999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G and Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - iPhone 12S series in 2021 hinted to get smaller notch, new OIS camera system

Display and Design-The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G features a 6.80 inch with a screen resolution of 1440×3220 pixels. Meanwhile the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite features a 6.70-inch touchscreen display with a screen resolution of 1080×2400 pixels at a pixel density of 394 pixels per inch.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G features a Samsung Exynos 2100. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite features a Exynos 9810 SoC

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G and Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is based on their different variants. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G of 12GB RAM and 256 is priced at 105999, whereas Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite of 6GB +128GB RAM and is priced at 37999.

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G has a 108MP+12MP+10MP+10MP camera, whereas the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite has a Triple – 12MP + 12MP + 12MP camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G has 40MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite has 32MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite of 4,500mAh. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G runs on One UI 3.1 based on Android 11