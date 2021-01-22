Samsung launched Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G which is packed with new features and specifications. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G comes with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. The Samsung also launched its Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G and Samsung Galaxy Note 10+. Also Read - Samsung is bringing 90Hz OLED to laptops, mass production to begin in March

Display and Design-The screen of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is 6.80 inch, whereas the screen of Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ is 6.8-inch QHD+. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G has a screen resolution of 1440×3220 pixels, whereas the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ has a screen resolution of 3040×1440 pixels. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy Note 10 - Specifications Compared, Price in India, and Other Features

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G and Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ is based on their different variants. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G of 12GB RAM and 256 is priced at 105999, whereas Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ of 12GB RAM + 256GB storage RAM and is priced at 84200. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite - Check Out Specifications Compared, Features, RAM, Camera Features, and Other Details

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G has a 108MP+12MP+10MP+10MP camera, whereas the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ has a Quad – 12MP + 12MP + 16MP + VGA ToF camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G has 40MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ has 10MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ of 4,500mAh.

OS-The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G runs on One UI 3.1 based on Android 11. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is powered by Samsung Exynos 2100, whereas the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ is powered by Samsung Exynos 9825 SoC.