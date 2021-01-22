Samsung launched Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G which is packed with new features and specifications. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G comes with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. The Samsung also launched its Samsung Galaxy S20 with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G and Samsung Galaxy S20. Also Read - PUBG Mobile India latest updates: 5 new key developments

Display and Design-The screen of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is 6.80 inch, whereas the screen of Samsung Galaxy S20 is 6.2-inch WQHD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G has a screen resolution of 1440×3220 pixels.

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G and Samsung Galaxy S20 is based on their different variants. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G of 12GB RAM and 256 is priced at 105999, whereas Samsung Galaxy S20 of 128GB, 8GB RAM is priced at 70500.

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G has a 108MP+12MP+10MP+10MP camera, whereas the Samsung Galaxy S20 has a Triple – 12MP+12MP+64MP camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G has 40MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Samsung Galaxy S20 of 4000mAh.

OS-The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G runs on One UI 3.1 based on Android 11. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is powered by Samsung Exynos 2100.