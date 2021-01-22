Starting at Rs 40,999, this one is for the Samsung fans. The 120Hz AMOLED display, a big battery, good cameras, and a fast Exynos 990 chip are the main reasons to buy this phone.

Samsung launched Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G which is packed with new features and specifications. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G comes with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. The Samsung also launched its Samsung Galaxy S20 FE with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G and Samsung Galaxy S20 FE.

Display and Design-The screen of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is 6.80 inch, whereas the screen of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is 6.5-inch. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G has a screen resolution of 1440×3220 pixels, whereas the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE has a screen resolution of Full-HD+.

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G and Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is based on their different variants. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G of 12GB RAM and 256 is priced at 105999, whereas Samsung Galaxy S20 FE of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 49999.

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G has a 108MP+12MP+10MP+10MP camera, whereas the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE has a 12MP+12MP+8MP camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G has 40MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE has 32MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE of 4500mAh.

OS-The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G runs on One UI 3.1 based on Android 11, whereas the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE runs on Android 10 with OneUI. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is powered by Samsung Exynos 2100, whereas the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is powered by Samsung Exynos 990.