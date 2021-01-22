comscore Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus - Compare Price
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus - Head to Head Comparison of Price in India, Specifications, and Other Features
News

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus - Head to Head Comparison of Price in India, Specifications, and Other Features

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G of 12GB RAM and 256 is priced at 105999, whereas Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus of 128GB, 8GB RAM is priced at 49999.

  • Published: January 22, 2021 2:36 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus

While Samsung just dropped the price of the Galaxy S20 Plus to Rs 54,999, Flipkart will drop the price to Rs 44,999 during the sale period. The Galaxy S20 Plus features a 120Hz AMOLED display.

Samsung launched Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G which is packed with new features and specifications. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G comes with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. The Samsung also launched its Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G and Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip - Head to Head Comparison of Price in India, Specifications Compared, and Other Features

Display and Design-The screen of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is 6.80 inch, whereas the screen of Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus is 6.7-inch WQHD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G has a screen resolution of 1440×3220 pixels. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra - Specifications Compared, Price in India,

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G and Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus is based on their different variants. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G of 12GB RAM and 256 is priced at 105999, whereas Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus of 128GB, 8GB RAM RAM and is priced at 49999. Also Read - New PUBG Mobile map teased: Is Karakin finally coming?

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G has a 108MP+12MP+10MP+10MP camera, whereas the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus has a Quad – 12MP+12MP+64MP+3D ToF sensor camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G has 40MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus of 4500mAh.

OS-The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G runs on One UI 3.1 based on Android 11. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is powered by Samsung Exynos 2100.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: January 22, 2021 2:36 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

Android 12: Five features expected for Google's next Android version
News
Android 12: Five features expected for Google's next Android version
New PUBG Mobile map teased: Is Karakin finally coming?

Gaming

New PUBG Mobile map teased: Is Karakin finally coming?

PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020: How to watch live

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020: How to watch live

iPhone 12S series for 2021 leaked: Smaller notch, new OIS system

Mobiles

iPhone 12S series for 2021 leaked: Smaller notch, new OIS system

Samsung to mass produce 90Hz OLED display or laptops

Laptops

Samsung to mass produce 90Hz OLED display or laptops

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Android 12: Five features expected for Google's next Android version

iPhone 12S series for 2021 leaked: Smaller notch, new OIS system

Samsung to mass produce 90Hz OLED display or laptops

FAU-G pre-registrations to Realme X9 launch: Top tech news today

OnePlus, Oppo to work together for developing new products

Android 12: Five features expected for Google's next Android version

Is WhatsApp safe to use? Should the new privacy policy worry you?

Twitter restarting verification process from Jan 22

PUBG Mobile vs Free Fire: Which game should you play?

How to Delete your WhatsApp Account! || BGR India

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

Honor V40 5G Launched : Honor V40 5G स्मार्टफोन 50MP ट्रिपल रियर कैमरा, 4,000mAh बैटरी और 66W फास्ट चार्ज के साथ हुआ लॉन्च

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G स्मार्टफोन और Oppo Enco X ईयरबड्स की सेल शुरू, मिल रहे ढेरों ऑफर

Mi 11 की 10 लाख से ज्यादा यूनिट्स बिकी, Xiaomi की हुई जबरदस्त कमाई

6000mAh बैटरी वाले Samsung Galaxy M12/F12 की जानकारी आई सामने, जल्द होगा लॉन्च

Twitter ने सालों बाद शुरू किया Blue Tick Verification, जानें कैसे करें अप्लाई

Latest Videos

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra unboxing and first look: A refreshing design worthy of a flaghsip

Hands On

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra unboxing and first look: A refreshing design worthy of a flaghsip
How to Delete your WhatsApp Account!

Features

How to Delete your WhatsApp Account!
Xiaomi Mi 10i review

Reviews

Xiaomi Mi 10i review
Samsung Unpacked 2021 Highlights: New Galaxy S21 series and all that was announced

News

Samsung Unpacked 2021 Highlights: New Galaxy S21 series and all that was announced

News

Android 12: Five features expected for Google's next Android version
News
Android 12: Five features expected for Google's next Android version
iPhone 12S series for 2021 leaked: Smaller notch, new OIS system

Mobiles

iPhone 12S series for 2021 leaked: Smaller notch, new OIS system
Samsung to mass produce 90Hz OLED display or laptops

Laptops

Samsung to mass produce 90Hz OLED display or laptops
FAU-G pre-registrations to Realme X9 launch: Top tech news today

News

FAU-G pre-registrations to Realme X9 launch: Top tech news today
OnePlus, Oppo to work together for developing new products

News

OnePlus, Oppo to work together for developing new products

new arrivals in india

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Best Sellers