While Samsung just dropped the price of the Galaxy S20 Plus to Rs 54,999, Flipkart will drop the price to Rs 44,999 during the sale period. The Galaxy S20 Plus features a 120Hz AMOLED display.

Samsung launched Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G which is packed with new features and specifications. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G comes with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. The Samsung also launched its Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G and Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip - Head to Head Comparison of Price in India, Specifications Compared, and Other Features

Display and Design-The screen of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is 6.80 inch, whereas the screen of Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus is 6.7-inch WQHD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G has a screen resolution of 1440×3220 pixels. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra - Specifications Compared, Price in India,

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G and Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus is based on their different variants. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G of 12GB RAM and 256 is priced at 105999, whereas Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus of 128GB, 8GB RAM RAM and is priced at 49999. Also Read - New PUBG Mobile map teased: Is Karakin finally coming?

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G has a 108MP+12MP+10MP+10MP camera, whereas the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus has a Quad – 12MP+12MP+64MP+3D ToF sensor camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G has 40MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus of 4500mAh.

OS-The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G runs on One UI 3.1 based on Android 11. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is powered by Samsung Exynos 2100.