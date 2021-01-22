Samsung launched Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G which is packed with new features and specifications. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G comes with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. The Samsung also launched its Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G and Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip - Head to Head Comparison of Price in India, Specifications Compared, and Other Features

Display and Design-The screen of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is 6.80 inch, whereas the screen of Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is 6.9-inch WQHD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G has a screen resolution of 1440×3220 pixels, whereas the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra has a screen resolution of 1440 x 3200 pixels. Also Read - New PUBG Mobile map teased: Is Karakin finally coming?

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G and Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is based on their different variants. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G of 12GB RAM and 256 is priced at 105999, whereas Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra of 12 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. RAM and is priced at 97999. Also Read - Android 12 expected features: 'App Pairs', restricted networking mode, app hibernation

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G has a 108MP+12MP+10MP+10MP camera, whereas the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra has a Quad – 108MP+48MP+12MP+3D ToF sensor camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G has 40MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra has 40MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra of 5000mAh.

OS-The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G runs on One UI 3.1 based on Android 11. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is powered by Samsung Exynos 2100, whereas the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is powered by Exynos 990 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 865.