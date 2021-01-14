comscore Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra with S-Pen support launched: Price in India, specifications
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra with S-Pen support launched: Price in India, specifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra with S-Pen support launched globally. Here's everything you need to know about it from its price to specifications.

Samsung Galaxy S21 sports a 6.8-inch Infinity-O Edge Dynamic AMOLED 2X WQHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass Victus on top. (Image: Samsung)

Samsung has launched its much-awaited 2021 flagship, the Galaxy S21 Ultra. And this time along the Ultra variant has a new trick up its sleeve, with S-Pen support. The device will be made available in two colour options: Phantom Silver and Phantom Black. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus launches with 5G support

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: Price

We will be adding the price and availability details of the phone as soon as the company announces them at its Galaxy Unpacked event. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M02s sale date revealed: This is when you can buy it

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: Specifications

Before we start off with the specifications, the Galaxy S21 Ultra will support the company’s own S-Pen. The S-Pen will be bundled with an optional case where it can also be stored. Also Read - Samsung Unpacked launch LIVE Updates: Galaxy S21 series official

Samsung Galaxy S21 sports a 6.8-inch Infinity-O Edge Dynamic AMOLED 2X WQHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass Victus on top. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor in the US and by the company’s own Exynos 2100 processor in India. It will come with 5G support just like the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. The device will come with 12GB/16GB of RAM along with 128GB/256GB/512GB internal storage.

The device runs Google‘s Android 11 operating system with the company’s own One UI 3.1 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging.

Coming to the cameras, the Galaxy S21 Ultra features a quad-camera setup on the back, which will be located inside of a metal encasing. The camera module will include a 108MP primary sensor with a wide angle lens paired with a 12MP dual pixel ultra wide angle lens and two 10MP telephoto lenses. It will also include laser autofocus for faster focusing. One of the major features of the camera is the improved Space Zoom feature.

On the front, it will feature a 40MP sensor for capturing selfies. Additional features include IP68 rating, Wireless PowerShare, ANT +, DeX, child mode, E-SIM and more.

  Published Date: January 14, 2021 8:41 PM IST
  Updated Date: January 14, 2021 8:41 PM IST

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

