Among the highlight features of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra smartphone will be the support for the S Pen stylus, an accessory that has been limited to Samsung Galaxy Note devices until now. German website Winfuture has put out pictures of the S Pen for the Galaxy S21 Ultra as well as a flip cover for the smartphone that will have a slot to hold the accessory. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M02s launched: Price, specifications, features

According to the report, S Pen will be an optional accessory for the Galaxy S21 Ultra and the smartphone itself will not have a slot to hold the stylus like Galaxy Note series phones. The S Pen can be bought separately for just under 40 euros. Also Read - Samsung Big TV Days: Get Galaxy A-series phones, Soundbar with QLED, Crystal 4K UHD TVs

In terms of design, the S Pen looks similar to the stylus that ships with the Galaxy Tab S7 tablet. As for functionality, it will offer a host of features like a pressure-sensitive tip, gesture support, integrated and accelerometer. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M02s launching on January 7 in India: Here's what to expect

The flip cover that Samsung plans to bundle with the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G as part of offers will have a slot to hold the S Pen. So those opting to buy S Pen with the Galaxy S21 Ultra will most likely need to purchase the cover as well, given the smartphone itself does not have an S Pen holder.

This is the first time that Samsung is bringing the S Pen to its other premium smartphones as the stylus has remained exclusive to the Galaxy Note series smartphones so far. A recent listing on the US certification site FCC (Federal Communications Commission) confirmed S Pen support for Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Samsung itself has confirmed that certain features of the Galaxy Note lineup will be available for other Samsung devices as well. Samsung’s president of mobile TM Roh said in a blog post that some of the well-loved features of Galaxy Note will be added to other devices in the company’s lineup.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra along with the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ will launch on January 14. The Galaxy S21 Ultra will be the most premium of the three devices and will come with features such as a curved display, S Pen support, and five rear cameras.