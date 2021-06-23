Samsung Galaxy S22 could get 50MP main camera sensor, not 108MP

Samsung is yet to launch the next-generation Galaxy Z foldables but rumours surrounding the Galaxy S22 have already started to drop. The next-generation Samsung flagship is getting leaked slowly every week. After the information on the choice of build material, the latest tip now hints at the main camera sensor that it will use. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A22 5G India launch nearing as support page goes live

Based on a recent tip, the Galaxy S22 flagship series is expected to go conservative with its main camera sensors. Samsung could be using a 50-megapixel main camera sensor on the S22, which could be partnered with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 12-megapixel telephoto camera with 3X optical zoom. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go powered by Intel Jasper Lake Celeron processor revealed

Galaxy S22 camera details leak

The leak comes from noted tipster FrontRon via Twitter, who suggests the above-mentioned camera setup on the Galaxy S22. While this certainly sounds like a massive upgrade over the 12-megapixel main camera from the Galaxy S21, it’s way behind the 108-megapixel sensors found on Xiaomi flagships. Also Read - Samsung Odyssey G3, Odyssey G5, Odyssey G7 gaming monitors launched: Details here

It seems that Samsung, like Apple and Google, is chasing image quality instead of boastful numbers on their smartphones. The vanilla Galaxy S21 and S21 Plus had a good set of cameras that were able to keep up with the new iPhones. However, with Google expected to upgrade its sensors on the Pixel 6, Samsung could be preparing to do its bit to stay ahead of the game.

The Galaxy S22 series is expected to get a host of powerful upgrades over the S21 series. Samsung is already working with AMD on its next-generation Exynos chips for improved graphics performance. The AMD RDNA 2 architecture is expected to give it a graphical performance boost and early benchmark tests show a 30 percent boost over the Mali GPUs that Samsung used prior to that.

Then there’s the choice of build material. Samsung is said to use a plastic rear panel for the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus next year. This year’s Galaxy S21 also used a plastic rear panel but the S21 Plus used a glass rear with a matte finish.

Currently, the Galaxy S21 range starts at Rs 67,950 for the base model and goes above the Rs 1 lakh mark for the Galaxy S21 Ultra. The lineup is expected to be joined by new Galaxy Z foldables around August. The Galaxy Note series is expected to be exhausted in favour of the folding models.