Samsung Galaxy S22 FE could be cancelled, here's why

Samsung Galaxy S22 FE is reportedly getting cancelled and that's probably for Samsung's good.

Samsung’s Fan Edition phones have been quite popular in some regions. Ever since the debut of the Galaxy S20 FE in 2020, the FE series has clung to the hype of an affordable flagship. Owing to it, the company released the Galaxy S21 FE, which although released late, is considered to be one of the best bets for users looking to buy a phone at around Rs. 50,000 even several months of its release. Now, Samsung fans have set their eyes on the Samsung Galaxy S22 FE. But as per a new report by SamMobile, a Fan Edition model of the Galaxy S22 may not happen. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 4G with Snapdragon 720G chipset might launch soon

Samsung may not launch the Galaxy S22 FE

According to the report, Samsung might shelve the FE or Fan Edition phones in just two years of their announcement. What this means is, that we may not see an FE model of the Galaxy S22. Several sources have hinted that the Galaxy S22 FE does not exist and nor does its expected model number SM-900 is anywhere to be seen. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 appears in live images revealing that it's an incremental upgrade

While the exact reason why Samsung’s not going forward with its FE phones is unknown, some believe that it is getting hard for Samsung to position these phones in its portfolio. If we take an example of this year, the Galaxy S21 FE, which was launched in January this year did keep its hype for some time until the Galaxy S22’s release. But as soon as the S22 series was available in the market(i.e. in February), it may have been hard for Samsung to remind buyers about the Galaxy S21 FE. Also Read - Microsoft is bringing Xbox games to Samsung’s smart TVs

That being said, this time around, let’s say if Samsung plans for an FE phone, then it has to launch it sooner – months before the next year’s S23’s release – or else it may end up getting shadowed by the S23. But there’s no way Samsung is set to launch another FE in the next couple of months, as the S21 FE was released just a few months back. Also, the model number of the Samsung Galaxy S22 FE – SM-S900 – isn’t seen anywhere in leaks lately. So, if the S22 FE was coming, we should have seen some leaks or certifications by now, but that’s not the case.

All the aforesaid information suggests that the S22 FE may get shelved, after all.

  • Published Date: June 16, 2022 2:19 PM IST
  • Updated Date: June 16, 2022 2:22 PM IST

