Samsung today hosted its first Galaxy Unpacked event of the year. At its Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event, the company launched the much awaited Galaxy S22 series consisting of the vanilla Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus and the premium Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphones. This series succeeds the Galaxy S21 series consisting of the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus and the Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphones that were launched last year. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: End of an era

As is customary, Samsung is bringing generational updates to its flagship smartphone series. This means that you can expect a better design, longer battery life, a smarter processor and more efficient camera in the Galaxy S22 series. But unlike its past Galaxy S-series smartphones, Samsung did something different in the case of its newly launched Galaxy S22 series. The Galaxy S22 Ultra, which is the top variant in this series features support for Samsung’s SPen stylus – a functionality that it has borrowed from the company Galaxy Note series. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 today: Here's everything we know so far

Samsung didn’t launch the Galaxy Note 21 series at its Galaxy Unpacked event in August last year. Instead, it used the event to focus on its foldable display smartphones – Galaxy Flip 3 and Galaxy Fold 3. Now, with the launch of the Galaxy S22 Ultra, the company seems to have merged the two series into one flagship device. So, what does this mean for the Galaxy Note S series? Samsung hasn’t shared yet. But for now, it is safe to assume that Galaxy Note 22 isn’t happening anytime soon. Also Read - Samsung to launch Galaxy S22 series in the metaverse just to be relevant

Samsung Galaxy S22 price and availability

The Samsung Galaxy S22 starts at $799 while the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus starts at $799. They are available for pre-order starting today and they will go on sale starting February 25.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, on the other hand, starts at $1,199. It will be available for pre-order starting today and go on sale starting February 25.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specs

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra features a 6.8-inch Edge QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2x display. It comes with a 120Hz screen refresh rate and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz.It features support for Samsung’s SPen stylus that is shipped inside the box. Both the Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphone and the SPen stylus come with IP68 dust and water proof coating and they can withstand water up to five minutes for up to 30 minutes. It also features Corning Gorilla Glass Victus on both front and the back.

Coming to the heart of the phone, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is powered by an unnamed 4nm processor that is coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage space. It is available in four memory variants — 8GB+128GB, 12GB+256GB, 12GB+512GB and 12GB+1TB. It runs Android 12-based One UI 4.1.

On the camera front, the Galaxy S22 Ultra sports a quad rear camera setup consisting of a 108MP wide angle lens, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and a 10MP telephoto lens with 10x optical zoom. On the front, it has a 40MP selfie camera.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired charging, 15W wireless charging and Wireless PowerShare technologies. And for connectivity it has 5G, LTE, WiFi 6E, WiFi Direct, Bluetooth 5.2. Additional features include ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, and NFC.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra comes in White, Black, Green and Burgundy colour variants.

Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus specs

The Samsung Galaxy S22 and the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus smartphones, on the other hand, have a lot in common. Both the smartphones feature a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens, a 50MP wide-angle lens, and a 10MO telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. On the front they have a 10MP selfie camera.

Both the phones are powered by an unnamed 4nm processor that is coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage space. They are available in 8GB+256GB and 8GB+128GB variants. The run Android 12-based One UI 4.1.

In addition to this both the Galaxy S22 and the Galaxy S22 Plus feature support for NFC and an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. For connectivity both these phones have 5G, LTE, WiFi Direct, and Bluetooth 5.2. They are also protected by IP68 protection.

That said, the two phones also have some differences. The Galaxy S22 features a 6.1-inch FHD+ display while the GalaxyS22 Plus comes with a 6.1-inch FHD+ display. Both these phones come with a 120Hz screen refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate.

In addition to this, the Galaxy S22 features a 3,700mAh battery with support for 25W wired charging technology while the Galaxy S22 Plus features a 4,500mAh battery with support for 45W wired charging technology. Both the phones feature support for 15W wireless charging technology and Wirless PowerShare technology.

These smartphones are available in four colour variants — Green, Black, White and Pink.