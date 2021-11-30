comscore Samsung Galaxy S22 series camera, display specs leaked: Everything we know so far
Samsung Galaxy S22 series camera, display details leaked

Mobiles

Ice Universe has reported that both the Samsung Galaxy S22 and Samsung Galaxy S22+ will come with similar camera hardware like Galaxy S21 series. Both the smartphones will have a 50MP primary camera.

samsung galaxy s22

Representational Imgae

Samsung will launch the Samsung Galaxy S22 series in the first quarter of next year, including the Galaxy S22 Ultra, S22+, and S22. Several leaks and rumors have surfaced regarding the Samsung Galaxy S22 lineup, including built-in S Pen support on the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra camera details tipped: All you need to know

Camera features

Earlier leaks suggested that the Ultra model of this series will be equipped with a 108MP primary camera. Now the camera information about the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 + has also been revealed. The images showcased that the smartphones would get curved edges. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 FE might launch on January 4; Galaxy S22 series on February 8: Report

Ice Universe has reported that both the Samsung Galaxy S22 and Samsung Galaxy S22+ will come with similar camera hardware like Galaxy S21 series. Both the smartphones will have a 50MP primary camera. Additionally, a 10MP telephoto lens and 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor will be given in the smartphones. Talking about the selfie camera, both the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ will have a 10MP selfie camera on the front. Also Read - Samsung will reportedly manufacurer 20 million Galaxy S22 smartphone series

Display

Apart from the camera setup, the tipster has also revealed the screen size of both models. A 6.06-inch display can be found in Galaxy S22, whereas the Galaxy S22+ could feature a 6.55-inch display. To recall, the Galaxy S21 has a 6.2-inch display, and the Galaxy S21+ has a 6.7-inch display.

The upcoming Galaxy S22 series could possibly be powered by Exynos 2200 and Snapdragon 8 Gen1 processors. Apart from this, not much is known about the specification of this upcoming series of Samsung Galaxy. According to reports, the mass production of the product will start next month.

Design

Earlier, a report by LetsGoDigital revealed the design of the Samsung Galaxy S22 and Samsung Galaxy S22+ and claimed that both the smartphones would have a similar design like Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+. However, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra phone can be seen with a different rear camera setup.

According to the old leak, 65W fast charging support might be included in the Samsung Galaxy S22 series. In addition, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra may feature a more polished version of the existing 108-megapixel sensor, which was used by the company with software optimization on the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra that was launched in January.

