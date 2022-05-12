comscore Samsung Galaxy S22 gets Pink Gold color: Check price & specs
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Samsung Galaxy S22 Gets New Pink Gold Color Gives Out Iphones Rose Gold Vibes
News

Samsung Galaxy S22 gets new Pink Gold color in India, gives out iPhone's Rose Gold vibes

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S22's new Pink Gold shade finally comes to India.

Samsung Galaxy S22

Samsung launched the Galaxy S22 earlier this year in three color options – Phantom White, Phantom Black, and Green. Now, there’s a new addition to the color palette with the release of the Pink Gold color variant in India. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) promo images leaked

Samsung Galaxy S22 Pink Gold color Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy S22 in Pink Gold is priced at Rs. 72,999 in India. Notably, the Pink Gold color is only listed for the base 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant (at the time of writing). The 8GB RAM and 256GB variant can only be purchased in the previously released colors. The Pink Gold color can be bought from Samsung’s online as well as offline retail stores in the country. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 leaked in renders, has unchanged design

Speaking of the color, the Pink Gold color is already available in other markets. With its arrival in India, buyers get a range of colors to choose from while buying the smartphone. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Pink Gold color has a lighter shade of Pink, somewhat similar to the Rose Gold shade of the Apple iPhone models. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 appears in high resolution renders

Samsung Galaxy S22 Specifications

As for the specs, the Samsung Galaxy S22 comes with a compact form factor sporting a 6.1-inch Dynamic 2X AMOLED panel. It is a punch-hole screen with Full-HD+ resolution, up to 120Hz refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. It has 1300 nits of brightness and a thin bezel design.

The Galaxy S22 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 octa-core SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It features a triple camera system on the back placed vertically. It has a 50MP Samsung GN5 main lens, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor with a 13mm focal length, and a 10MP telephoto sensor. The telephoto camera on the phone supports 30x Space Zoom and 3x optical Zoom. On the front, it has a 10MP snapper for taking selfie images and doing video calls.

It houses a 3,700mAh battery with support for 25W wired and 15W wireless fast charging technology. It also has support for reverse wireless charging. The phone boots on Android 12 out of the box and has One UI  4.1 on top of it.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: May 12, 2022 3:15 PM IST
  • Updated Date: May 12, 2022 3:17 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy S22

Samsung Galaxy S22
Android 12
Exynos 2200
50MP+10MP+12MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) leaked: Check all details here
News
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) leaked: Check all details here
Asus launches Zenbook 14X OLED, 5 more laptops in India

Photo Gallery

Asus launches Zenbook 14X OLED, 5 more laptops in India

OnePlus Nord 2T lndia launch date tipped online

Mobiles

OnePlus Nord 2T lndia launch date tipped online

Google Pixel 6A is coming to India this year

Mobiles

Google Pixel 6A is coming to India this year

High Court asked to re-freeze Xiaomi India's accounts: Report

News

High Court asked to re-freeze Xiaomi India's accounts: Report

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) leaked: Check all details here

India TWS Shipments up 66% YoY in Q2 2022 with boAt maintaining lead

Google Pixel 6A is coming to India this year

High Court asked to re-freeze Xiaomi India's accounts: Report

Samsung Galaxy S22 gets Pink Gold color: Check price & specs

Solar Panel

Top 5 Crypto Currency Apps in India

Try these Battery Saving Tips That Really Work On iPhone

Steps to Remove WhatsApp account from Multiple Devices

These Mobile Apps are Draining your Smartphone's Battery the Most

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

Big Daddy Of SUV: महिंद्रा ने जारी किया New Scorpio का नया टीजर, जानें कितनी जबरदस्त दिखती है यह SUV

Free Fire MAX में इस हफ्ते मिलेंगे दो बड़े रिवॉर्ड्स, जानें कैसे फ्री मिलेगा Loot Box और Emote

OnePlus Nord 2T की इंडिया लॉन्च डेट कंफर्म, 80W फास्ट चार्जिंग से होगा लैस

Free Fire MAX में शुरू हुआ नया इवेंट, केवल वीडियो देखकर पा सकते हैं ढेरों रिवॉर्ड

Free Fire MAX में Bronze Horse Loot Box पाने का शानदार मौका, इस तरह करें क्लेम

Latest Videos

घर के छत पर मुफ्त में लगाएं Solar Panel, फ्री हो जाएगी बिजली, जानिए विस्तार से Solar Rooftop Subsidy Yojna के बारे में

Features

घर के छत पर मुफ्त में लगाएं Solar Panel, फ्री हो जाएगी बिजली, जानिए विस्तार से Solar Rooftop Subsidy Yojna के बारे में
Google I/O Event 2022: Google Pixel 6a Finally Announced, Priced at $449, Watch video to know more

News

Google I/O Event 2022: Google Pixel 6a Finally Announced, Priced at $449, Watch video to know more
Google I/O Event 2022: Google Search, Google Translate and Maps gets New Feature, Watch Video

News

Google I/O Event 2022: Google Search, Google Translate and Maps gets New Feature, Watch Video
Interested in Trading ? Check out the Top 5 Crypto Currency Apps In India that you can invest in and start Trading, Watch video

Features

Interested in Trading ? Check out the Top 5 Crypto Currency Apps In India that you can invest in and start Trading, Watch video

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999