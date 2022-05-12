Samsung Galaxy S22 gets Pink Gold color: Check price & specs

Samsung launched the Galaxy S22 earlier this year in three color options – Phantom White, Phantom Black, and Green. Now, there’s a new addition to the color palette with the release of the Pink Gold color variant in India. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) promo images leaked

Samsung Galaxy S22 Pink Gold color Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy S22 in Pink Gold is priced at Rs. 72,999 in India. Notably, the Pink Gold color is only listed for the base 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant (at the time of writing). The 8GB RAM and 256GB variant can only be purchased in the previously released colors. The Pink Gold color can be bought from Samsung's online as well as offline retail stores in the country.

Speaking of the color, the Pink Gold color is already available in other markets. With its arrival in India, buyers get a range of colors to choose from while buying the smartphone. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Pink Gold color has a lighter shade of Pink, somewhat similar to the Rose Gold shade of the Apple iPhone models.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Specifications

As for the specs, the Samsung Galaxy S22 comes with a compact form factor sporting a 6.1-inch Dynamic 2X AMOLED panel. It is a punch-hole screen with Full-HD+ resolution, up to 120Hz refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. It has 1300 nits of brightness and a thin bezel design.

The Galaxy S22 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 octa-core SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It features a triple camera system on the back placed vertically. It has a 50MP Samsung GN5 main lens, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor with a 13mm focal length, and a 10MP telephoto sensor. The telephoto camera on the phone supports 30x Space Zoom and 3x optical Zoom. On the front, it has a 10MP snapper for taking selfie images and doing video calls.

It houses a 3,700mAh battery with support for 25W wired and 15W wireless fast charging technology. It also has support for reverse wireless charging. The phone boots on Android 12 out of the box and has One UI 4.1 on top of it.