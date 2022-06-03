Samsung Galaxy S22 is the world's first phone to get Vo5G support

Samsung Galaxy S22 series of phones including the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra has become the world’s first phones to get Voice over 5G (Vo5G). A Middle Eastern mobile operator named Zain announced its Vo5G technology recently, and the Galaxy S22 lineup is the first phone series to support this technology. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 full specs sheet surfaced months before its release

You may have used VoLTE on your phones and the technology is great. It offers clearer calls over a 4G network and makes our lives easier. The new Voice over 5G a.k.a Vo5G appears to be even better. But it's not present worldwide. Zain Kuwait, a telecommunication company in the Middle East has launched its Vo5G service for calls over the 5G network. The Samsung Galaxy S22 series is the first supported phone on the company's list for its Vo5G service.

The Vo5G is supported on all Samsung S22 models including the S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra. At the moment, the S22 lineup is the only series supporting the service, however, more phones from other brands are expected to be supported.

Soon, many phones on the market will be able to benefit from the Vo5G services. So far, the 5G network was only used for fast internet speeds. But, with Vo5G, the 5G network will show its true potential when it comes to calls over the 5G network.

While the Vo5G service is now present in the Middle East, thanks to Zain Kuwait, it’s unclear when this service will be able to phones in India. But there seems to be still some time for that to happen. But there’s good news for those waiting only for 5G services. The 5G rollout in India is said to happen by August of this year, which is just a month away.

Meanwhile, 4G is still yet to reach some villages in India. As reported by us earlier, Government has allotted Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio to install a total of over 4,779 4G mobile towers in uncovered villages of India. Both telcos are given a total of Rs. 3,683 crore for this project.