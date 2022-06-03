comscore Samsung Galaxy S22 is the world's first phone to get Vo5G support
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Samsung Galaxy S22 Is The Worlds First Phone To Get Vo5g Support
News

Samsung Galaxy S22 is the world's first phone to get Vo5G support

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S22 series including the S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra have become the first phones to get Vo5G in the world.

Samsung-Galaxy-S22-Plus

Samsung Galaxy S22+

Samsung Galaxy S22 series of phones including the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra has become the world’s first phones to get Voice over 5G (Vo5G). A Middle Eastern mobile operator named Zain announced its Vo5G technology recently, and the Galaxy S22 lineup is the first phone series to support this technology. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 full specs sheet surfaced months before its release

Samsung Galaxy S22 gets Vo5G in the Middle East

You may have used VoLTE on your phones and the technology is great. It offers clearer calls over a 4G network and makes our lives easier. The new Voice over 5G a.k.a Vo5G appears to be even better. But it’s not present worldwide. Zain Kuwait, a telecommunication company in the Middle East has launched its Vo5G service for calls over the 5G network. The Samsung Galaxy S22 series is the first supported phone on the company’s list for its Vo5G service. Also Read - Top 5 best-selling smartwatch brands in the world

The Vo5G is supported on all Samsung S22 models including the S22,  S22+, and S22 Ultra. At the moment, the S22 lineup is the only series supporting the service, however, more phones from other brands are expected to be supported. Also Read - Apple dominates the global smartwatch market with over 36 percent market share

Soon, many phones on the market will be able to benefit from the Vo5G services. So far, the 5G network was only used for fast internet speeds. But, with Vo5G, the 5G network will show its true potential when it comes to calls over the 5G network.

While the Vo5G service is now present in the Middle East, thanks to Zain Kuwait, it’s unclear when this service will be able to phones in India. But there seems to be still some time for that to happen. But there’s good news for those waiting only for 5G services. The 5G rollout in India is said to happen by August of this year, which is just a month away.

Meanwhile, 4G is still yet to reach some villages in India. As reported by us earlier, Government has allotted Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio to install a total of over 4,779 4G mobile towers in uncovered villages of India. Both telcos are given a total of Rs. 3,683 crore for this project.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 3, 2022 7:06 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Mahindra Scorpio N new teaser revealed: Watch video
automobile
Mahindra Scorpio N new teaser revealed: Watch video
Musk announces hiring freeze for Tesla, may layoff 10 percent employees: Report

News

Musk announces hiring freeze for Tesla, may layoff 10 percent employees: Report

Critical security vulnerabilities found in Unisoc chipset, but there's a patch incoming

News

Critical security vulnerabilities found in Unisoc chipset, but there's a patch incoming

Apple WWDC 2022: iPadOS 16 to introduce features to improve multitasking experience

News

Apple WWDC 2022: iPadOS 16 to introduce features to improve multitasking experience

Ford to invest $3.7 billion for production of EVs, gas-powered vehicles

automobile

Ford to invest $3.7 billion for production of EVs, gas-powered vehicles

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Samsung Galaxy S22 is the world's first phone to get Vo5G support

Mahindra Scorpio N new teaser revealed: Watch video

Musk announces hiring freeze for Tesla, may layoff 10 percent employees: Report

Critical security vulnerabilities found in Unisoc chipset, but there's a patch incoming

Apple WWDC 2022: iPadOS 16 to introduce features to improve multitasking experience

How to Auto Delete Youtube History

WhatsApp may eventually allow you to edit messages even after they have been sent

Best Gaming Laptops Under Rs. 50000

Smartwatches under Rs 2000

Here are the Dizo Watch S alternatives you can consider buying

Related Topics

Latest Videos

BGR Talks with Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, ASUS India

BGR Talks

BGR Talks with Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, ASUS India
How to Auto Delete Youtube History

Features

How to Auto Delete Youtube History
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 Leaked it's whole look, Check out the video to know the details

News

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 Leaked it's whole look, Check out the video to know the details
WhatsApp may eventually allow you to edit messages even after they have been sent, Watch the video to know more.

Features

WhatsApp may eventually allow you to edit messages even after they have been sent, Watch the video to know more.

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999