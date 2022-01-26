comscore Samsung Galaxy S22 Launch Date Confirmed, Unpacked 2022 set for February second week
Samsung hasn’t revealed the name of the upcoming devices, but we believe (like everyone else) that the upcoming flagship series will come with the name of the Samsung Galaxy S22.

Samsung Galaxy-Unpacked

Samsung has officially confirmed the date for its Unpacked event 2022. The virtual launch event is set for February 9, as rumours and leaks earlier suggested. The South Korean smartphone manufacturer hasn’t revealed the name of the upcoming devices, we believe (like everyone else) that the upcoming flagship series will come in the name of the Samsung Galaxy S22. Also Read - New leak shows MediaTek Dimensity 9000 is more powerful than Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Exynos 2200

The launch event will begin on Samsung’s YouTube channel starting at 8.30 PM IST 10 AM EST. The company usually announces its flagship series in India alongside during the global launch, but the availability happens at least two weeks later. The company hasn’t yet revealed the official India price, specifications, availability, and other details. Also Read - Indian smartphone market grew by 12% in 2021 despite Covid 19 restrictions

Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy Tab S8 series up for pre-orders: Here’s how to book

Samsung Unpacked 2022 event announced

This is for two consecutive years that the company’s Unpacked event has taken a virtual shape due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The last on-ground Unpacked happened in 2020, when the company unveiled the Galaxy S20 series including the Galaxy S20, the Galaxy S20 Plus, and the Galaxy S20 Ultra. This year as well, Samsung is expected to unveil three models of the S22 series including the Galaxy S22, the Galaxy S22 Plus, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Official details about these details are scarce.

Talking about the upcoming flagship devices, Samsung stated in a blog post, “True innovations don’t just evolve with the world – they help shape it. To create the devices that push us ahead, rewrite the future, and bring light to the dark, we must continue to break the rules of what is possible with a smartphone.”

“Join Samsung Electronics on February 9 2022 for the next Galaxy Unpacked as we set an epic new standard for smartphones with the most noteworthy S series ever created,” the company further added.

Samsung has also released an official teaser that doesn’t provide many details about the Galaxy S22 but states that it will “break the rules of light”. We are not sure what that really means. The teaser also shows a bigger all display, which possibly is the Galaxy S21 Ultra successor.

In the earlier official announcement, the company revealed its plans to merge the goodness of its Note and S series in the upcoming flagship smartphone. Samsung said that the next generation Galaxy S series device will bring “Noteworthy” upgrades.

  Published Date: January 26, 2022 8:51 AM IST

