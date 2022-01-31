comscore Samsung Galaxy S22 series specifications leaked ahead of Feb 9 launch
Samsung Galaxy S22 series specifications leaked ahead of Feb 9 launch

Ahead of the launch, a lot has been revealed about the Galaxy S22 series. The latest leak shows the Samsung Galaxy S22 marketing image and promo video with complete design and specifications.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Representative image (Image Credit: LetsGoDigital/technizoconcept)

Last week Samsung announced its upcoming Unpacked event for February 9, 2022. At the virtual launch event, the smartphone manufacturer is expected to announce three new flagship S series devices including the Samsung Galaxy S22, the Galaxy S22 Plus and the Galaxy S22 Ultra. All three smartphones are expected to eventually launch in the Indian market soon after the global release. Also Read - Explained: Difference between touch sampling rate and refresh rate in smartphones

Ahead of the launch, a lot has been revealed about the Galaxy S22 series. The latest leak (coming from a South Korean tipster) shows the Samsung Galaxy S22 marketing image and promo video with complete design and specifications. While the smartphone will go official globally next week, there’s not much that we know about its India release. Also Read - New Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy Tab S8 leaks reveal everything about Samsung’s upcoming devices

Samsung Galaxy S22 series specifications leaked

Let’s take a quick glimpse at everything that the promo video and marketing image of the alleged Samsung Galaxy S22 series of smartphones have revealed. Also Read - Samsung beats Apple, ships 272 million smartphones in 2021 globally

-The leak reaffirms that three Samsung smartphones will be announced at the Unpacked event next week.

-It reveals that the Samsung Galaxy S22 will offer a 6.1-inch display, while the Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 Ultra will bring a 6.6-inch and 6.8-inch display, respectively.

-As per the leak, both Samsung Galaxy S22 and Plus phones will include a triple rear camera system. On the rear panel, the S22 will include a 12-megapixel Ultrawide angle lens, 50-megapixel wide angle lens, and 10-megapixel telephoto lens. The Plus model will pack the same set of camera specifications. The Ultra is said to include four image sensors consisting of a 108-megapixel primary sensor, 12-megapixel ultra wide angle lens, two 10-megapixel telephoto lens.

-On the front, the Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus will include a 10-megapixel image sensor for selfies and video calls. The Ultra will include a 40-megapixel front shooter.

-In terms of battery, the Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus will pack a 3700mAh and 4500mAh battery system, respectively. The S22 Ultra will be backed by a bigger 5000mAh battery.

-The global version of the smartphones will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The Indian version is said to come packed with Exynos 2200 processor. These phones are listed with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. Specific details for variants have not been revealed yet.

  • Published Date: January 31, 2022 9:27 AM IST

