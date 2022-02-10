comscore Samsung Galaxy S22 series will launch with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in India?
  Samsung Galaxy S22 series will launch with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in India?
News

Samsung Galaxy S22 series will launch with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in India?

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S22 series India Launch: Galaxy S22 series has been announced globally last night. Ahead of the launch in the country, some details related to the Galaxy S22 series Indian market have been revealed. Check details here.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S22 series globally at an aggressive price point last night. A similar price strategy is expected for the Indian market as well. However, we might need to wait for some more time to get the Samsung Galaxy S22 series price in India. Also Read - Samsung promises to make your Galaxy smartphones, watches last longer with four OS updates

It is likely that the India launch of the Galaxy S22 series will happen in the next few days. The exact India launch date hasn’t been announced yet, but the company has reportedly confirmed Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC for the Indian market. Also Read - From Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra to Tab S8 series, all that was launched at Unpacked 2022

Snapdragon or Exynos?

As per reports coming from Android Authority, all three Samsung Galaxy S22 models will come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in India and not Exynos 2200 SoC. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series in pics: Bigger display, better cameras

The report suggests that the Galaxy S21 series will launch with Snapdragon flagship processor only in select markets including North America, India, South Africa, and the UAE. In markets like the United Kingdom and Europe, the Samsung smartphones will ship with the company’s own Exynos 2200 SoC.

This should be great news for Samsung fans in India who have been waiting for a flagship phone with a Snapdragon processor.

While the South Korean smartphone manufacturer has released several phones with Snapdragon processors, this will be the first time that its flagship models will arrive with Snapdragon chips.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus

Not that Exynos 2200 is not good or powerful but Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is likely to bring better optimisations and user experience. The company hasn’t yet revealed much about why it opted for Snapdragon chip instead of Exynos.

India launch details?

The South Korean smartphone manufacturer hasn’t revealed the India launch details of the Samsung Galaxy S22 series but as tradition goes, the announcement could happen in the next few days or so.

The highlight of the last night’s Unpacked was surely the Note-inspired Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra with support for S Pen. While Samsung hasn’t officially confirmed the discontinuation of the Note yet, adding the S Pen to Ultra shows the Note is finally dead. The next focus for the company will be to strengthen its foldable base.

  Published Date: February 10, 2022 9:03 AM IST

