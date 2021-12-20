Samsung Galaxy S22 series accessories leak online, reveal S-Pen details

Samsung Galaxy S22 series is widely anticipated to follow the previous flagship launch timeline. While rumour mill has actively been releasing details about the upcoming flagship lineup, the latest leaks on the line suggest that a huge pool of accessories that Galaxy S22 owners will be able to choose from. Also Read - These smartphones are expected to launch in 2022, and we are already excited

A huge list of accessories allegedly appear on a UK retail site

UK retailer The Box reveals a large number of accessories on its website which are believed to be for the Galaxy S22 series. The site lists over 60 different cases in different colour options. The Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ will have a bunch of covers, cases including- Clear Covers, Clear Standing Covers, Frame Covers, Leather Covers, Protective Standing Covers, Silicone Covers (with strap and without strap), Smart Clear View Covers, Smart LED View Covers and Gel Cases. As for the Galaxy S22 Ultra, it is said to include the same accessories in addition to a Frame Cover. To divide the accessories, the ‘particular section’ at Box shows 24 cases for the regular model, 19 cases for the S22 Ultra, and 23 for the Galaxy S22 Plus model. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specifications appeared online, expected to launch next month

A box of tempered glass screen protectors for the Galaxy S22 lineup could also be seen retailing at a price of £12.99 (around Rs 1,300). Lastly, the website shows four differently coloured S-Pens for the Galaxy S22 Ultra- black, white, green, and dark red, which indicate the phone to arrive in these four shades, although we expect a few more unique colours to get added to the list. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S22 series India variants might be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC

Leaks in the past suggested the vanilla and Plus variant to get 8GB, and 12GB RAM options, while the high-end variant Galaxy S22 Ultra is tipped to have a 16GB option. There will be different storage options for the phones with the standard and Plus model tipped to get 128GB/256GB choices, while the Ultra will have 256GB/512GB options.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra, the Galaxy S22+, and the Galaxy S22 will equip the latest mobile platform Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in the US. Although it isn’t clear if the rest of the regions including will get the Snapdragon chipset, or the in-house Exynos 2200 silicon. Samsung might play around with colours this time as well, as leaks reveal an array of colour options for the upcoming Galaxy S flagship series including Pink Gold, Green, Dark Red or Black. As for the official launch, we could likely witness the unveiling in February.