comscore Samsung Galaxy S22 series accessories leak online, reveal S-Pen details
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Samsung Galaxy S22 series accessories leak online, reveal S-Pen details
News

Samsung Galaxy S22 series accessories leak online, reveal S-Pen details

Mobiles

UK retailer The Box reveals over 60 cover cases in different colour options for the Galaxy S22 series, S-Pen for Galaxy S22 Ultra seen in four different shades.

Samsung Galaxy S22 series

Image Source: OnLeaks

Samsung Galaxy S22 series is widely anticipated to follow the previous flagship launch timeline. While rumour mill has actively been releasing details about the upcoming flagship lineup, the latest leaks on the line suggest that a huge pool of accessories that Galaxy S22 owners will be able to choose from. Also Read - These smartphones are expected to launch in 2022, and we are already excited

A huge list of accessories allegedly appear on a UK retail site

UK retailer The Box reveals a large number of accessories on its website which are believed to be for the Galaxy S22 series. The site lists over 60 different cases in different colour options. The Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ will have a bunch of covers, cases including- Clear Covers, Clear Standing Covers, Frame Covers, Leather Covers, Protective Standing Covers, Silicone Covers (with strap and without strap), Smart Clear View Covers, Smart LED View Covers and Gel Cases. As for the Galaxy S22 Ultra, it is said to include the same accessories in addition to a Frame Cover. To divide the accessories, the ‘particular section’ at Box shows 24 cases for the regular model, 19 cases for the S22 Ultra, and 23 for the Galaxy S22 Plus model. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specifications appeared online, expected to launch next month

A box of tempered glass screen protectors for the Galaxy S22 lineup could also be seen retailing at a price of £12.99 (around Rs 1,300). Lastly, the website shows four differently coloured S-Pens for the Galaxy S22 Ultra- black, white, green, and dark red, which indicate the phone to arrive in these four shades, although we expect a few more unique colours to get added to the list. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S22 series India variants might be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC

Leaks in the past suggested the vanilla and Plus variant to get 8GB, and 12GB RAM options, while the high-end variant Galaxy S22 Ultra is tipped to have a 16GB option. There will be different storage options for the phones with the standard and Plus model tipped to get 128GB/256GB choices, while the Ultra will have 256GB/512GB options.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra, the Galaxy S22+, and the Galaxy S22 will equip the latest mobile platform Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in the US. Although it isn’t clear if the rest of the regions including will get the Snapdragon chipset, or the in-house Exynos 2200 silicon. Samsung might play around with colours this time as well, as leaks reveal an array of colour options for the upcoming Galaxy S flagship series including Pink Gold, Green, Dark Red or Black. As for the official launch, we could likely witness the unveiling in February.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 20, 2021 9:43 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy S22 series accessories leak online, reveal S-Pen details
Mobiles
Samsung Galaxy S22 series accessories leak online, reveal S-Pen details
Realme Narzo 9i specifications, colour variants revealed ahead of January launch

Mobiles

Realme Narzo 9i specifications, colour variants revealed ahead of January launch

Phillips 8115 4K smart TV review: A healthy contender

Reviews

Phillips 8115 4K smart TV review: A healthy contender

Here's all you should know before investing in a streaming service

Opinions

Here's all you should know before investing in a streaming service

Apple AirPods 3 review: A go to pair with a blend of enhanced audio, new look

Reviews

Apple AirPods 3 review: A go to pair with a blend of enhanced audio, new look

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Samsung Galaxy S22 series accessories appear online, reveal S-Pen details

Realme Narzo 9i specifications, colour variants revealed ahead of January launch

Samsung launches a tablet for kids with games, educational content and more

India climbs up the ladder, ranks fourth in most spammed country list: Truecaller

Simple safety tips to avoid being a victim to online shopping scams

How to save on Netflix, Disney+ Hotastar and Amazon Prime Video subscriptions

Omicron effect: How tech companies are preparing for the new COVID variant

Instagram New Feature Tutorial

Govt approves Rs 76K crore for boosting manufacture of chips, displays

BMW iX Launched in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S22 series spotted on official website: Check launch date, specifications, price

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S22 series spotted on official website: Check launch date, specifications, price
Samsung Galaxy S22 series to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S22 series to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC
Samsung Galaxy S22 series gets this major certification in India

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S22 series gets this major certification in India
Samsung Galaxy S22 series camera, display specs leaked: Everything we know so far

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S22 series camera, display specs leaked: Everything we know so far
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra might come with a quad camera setup

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra might come with a quad camera setup

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire में New Age Coins को एक्सचेंज करके पा सकते हैं धांसू रिवॉर्ड, जानें तरीका

Infinix Note 11S की पहली सेल, सस्ते में 5000mAh की बैटरी के साथ मिलता है 50MP कैमरा

PUBG: New State में आया पहला Coupon Code, जानें कैसे और कहां करना है Redeem

Free Fire में चाहिए Frosty Beach Bundle समेत ढेरों फ्री रिवॉर्ड? इस तरह इस्तेमाल करिए New Age Coins

Free Fire Redeem Codes December 19: आज इन कोड्स से मिलेंगे ढेरों फ्री रिवॉर्ड

Latest Videos

Aadhaar Cards May Soon Use Artificial Intelligence, BlockChain, Machine Learning for Safety

News

Aadhaar Cards May Soon Use Artificial Intelligence, BlockChain, Machine Learning for Safety
realme Smart Home Gadgets Launched | Check out the First Look | BGR India

Hands On

realme Smart Home Gadgets Launched | Check out the First Look | BGR India
OnePlus Nord 2 CE Images LEAK | New Nord Smartphone May Launch in March 2022

News

OnePlus Nord 2 CE Images LEAK | New Nord Smartphone May Launch in March 2022
Instagram New Feature Tutorial | How to Reply with Reels on a Comment | BGR India

Features

Instagram New Feature Tutorial | How to Reply with Reels on a Comment | BGR India

News

Samsung Galaxy S22 series accessories appear online, reveal S-Pen details
Mobiles
Samsung Galaxy S22 series accessories appear online, reveal S-Pen details
Realme Narzo 9i specifications, colour variants revealed ahead of January launch

Mobiles

Realme Narzo 9i specifications, colour variants revealed ahead of January launch
Samsung launches a tablet for kids with games, educational content and more

News

Samsung launches a tablet for kids with games, educational content and more
India climbs up the ladder, ranks fourth in most spammed country list: Truecaller

Telecom

India climbs up the ladder, ranks fourth in most spammed country list: Truecaller
Simple safety tips to avoid being a victim to online shopping scams

How To

Simple safety tips to avoid being a victim to online shopping scams

new arrivals in india

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

45,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Poco C31
Poco C31

10,999

Best Sellers