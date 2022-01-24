Samsung Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy Tab S8 series available for pre-booking: Check details

Samsung has started taking pre-orders for the upcoming Galaxy S22 smartphone series alongside the Galaxy Tab S8 series ahead of the launch. The South Korean manufacturer is set to launch the Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra and Galaxy Tab S8, S8+, S8 FE, and new high-end S8 Ultra at the Galaxy Unpacked event next month. The tech giant is now allowing customers in the US to pre-order the next Samsung flagship smartphone and the upcoming Galaxy Tab S8 before the company announces the specs and features of these devices. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S22 series price, storage details leaked: Here's how much it might cost

Under this 2022 flagship smartphones of the company, Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 +, and Galaxy S22 Ultra, can be launched in the market. All three products have been teased in this event. It is being told that this smartphone can have the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Exynos 2200 chip. Galaxy S22 Ultra can have features like great photography and fast performance at night. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ renders reveal color options: Everything we know so far

Samsung Galaxy S22 series price

The 8GB/128GB storage variant of the Samsung Galaxy S22 will cost €849 (approximately Rs 71,600), while the 8GB/256GB storage variant option may cost €899 (approximately Rs 75,900). The Samsung Galaxy S22+ 8GB/128GB storage variant costs €1,049 (approximately Rs 88,500), while the 8GB/256GB storage variant may cost €1,099 (approximately Rs 92,800). Also Read - Samsung confirms Unpacked 2022 to launch Galaxy S22 series with Noteworthy features

Top-of-the-line model, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 8GB/128GB storage variant costs €1,249 (approximately Rs 1,05,400), 12GB/256GB storage variant costs €1,349 (approximately Rs 1,13,900) while 12GB The 512GB storage variant can cost €1,449 (approximately Rs 1,22,300).

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ could feature a 12.4-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will house a 10090mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. The Tab could sport an 11-inch LTPS TFT display with a 120Hz refresh rate. As per the leak, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will pack a massive 11200mAh battery with a 14.6-inch Super AMOLED display with 2960 x 1848p resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and a notch cutout.

The Tab will be powered by Qualcomm’s new flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, paired with Adreno 730 GPU. The device will be available with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage options. Talking about the camera, the Galaxy S8 Ultra will have a dual 12MP camera on the front for selfies.