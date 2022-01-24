comscore Samsung Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy Tab S8 series available for pre-booking: Check details
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Samsung Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy Tab S8 series up for pre-orders: Here’s how to book
News

Samsung Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy Tab S8 series up for pre-orders: Here’s how to book

Mobiles

Samsung is now allowing customers in the US to pre-order the next Samsung flagship smartphone and the upcoming Galaxy Tab S8 before the company announces the specs and features of these devices.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra LetsGoDigital

Image Credit: LetsGoDigital/technizoconcept

Samsung has started taking pre-orders for the upcoming Galaxy S22 smartphone series alongside the Galaxy Tab S8 series ahead of the launch. The South Korean manufacturer is set to launch the Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra and Galaxy Tab S8, S8+, S8 FE, and new high-end S8 Ultra at the Galaxy Unpacked event next month. The tech giant is now allowing customers in the US to pre-order the next Samsung flagship smartphone and the upcoming Galaxy Tab S8 before the company announces the specs and features of these devices. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S22 series price, storage details leaked: Here's how much it might cost

Under this 2022 flagship smartphones of the company, Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 +, and Galaxy S22 Ultra, can be launched in the market. All three products have been teased in this event. It is being told that this smartphone can have the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Exynos 2200 chip. Galaxy S22 Ultra can have features like great photography and fast performance at night. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ renders reveal color options: Everything we know so far

Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S22 price, Samsung Galaxy S22 series European price leaked, Samsung Galaxy S22 series launch, Samsung

Image Credit: LetsGoDigital/technizoconcept

Samsung Galaxy S22 series price

The 8GB/128GB storage variant of the Samsung Galaxy S22 will cost €849 (approximately Rs 71,600), while the 8GB/256GB storage variant option may cost €899 (approximately Rs 75,900). The Samsung Galaxy S22+ 8GB/128GB storage variant costs €1,049 (approximately Rs 88,500), while the 8GB/256GB storage variant may cost €1,099 (approximately Rs 92,800). Also Read - Samsung confirms Unpacked 2022 to launch Galaxy S22 series with Noteworthy features

Top-of-the-line model, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 8GB/128GB storage variant costs €1,249 (approximately Rs 1,05,400), 12GB/256GB storage variant costs €1,349 (approximately Rs 1,13,900) while 12GB The 512GB storage variant can cost €1,449 (approximately Rs 1,22,300).

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ could feature a 12.4-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will house a 10090mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. The Tab could sport an 11-inch LTPS TFT display with a 120Hz refresh rate. As per the leak, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will pack a massive 11200mAh battery with a 14.6-inch Super AMOLED display with 2960 x 1848p resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and a notch cutout.

The Tab will be powered by Qualcomm’s new flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, paired with Adreno 730 GPU. The device will be available with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage options. Talking about the camera, the Galaxy S8 Ultra will have a dual 12MP camera on the front for selfies.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 24, 2022 8:54 AM IST

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy S22

Samsung Galaxy S22
Android 12
Exynos 2200
50MP+10MP+12MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Vivo Y75 specifications leak ahead of the launch, might come with Dimensity 700 SoC and 50MP camera
Mobiles
Vivo Y75 specifications leak ahead of the launch, might come with Dimensity 700 SoC and 50MP camera
WhatsApp to soon let users transfer chat from Android to iOS

Apps

WhatsApp to soon let users transfer chat from Android to iOS

OnePlus 10R coming soon: Launch date, price in India, specifications and more

Mobiles

OnePlus 10R coming soon: Launch date, price in India, specifications and more

Realme 9 Pro specifications, India pricing tipped

Mobiles

Realme 9 Pro specifications, India pricing tipped

Samsung Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy Tab S8 series available for pre-booking: Check details

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy Tab S8 series available for pre-booking: Check details

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Vivo Y75 specifications leak ahead of the launch, might come with Dimensity 700 SoC and 50MP camera

Samsung Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy Tab S8 series available for pre-booking: Check details

Google Pixel 6a and the first Pixel smartwatch could launch on the same day

Age of Drones: Precision farming in India gets major boost

Samsung Galaxy S22 series price, storage details leaked: Here's how much it might cost

OnePlus 9RT vs Xiaomi 11T Pro: Guess the winner?

Indian states invite Elon Musk to set up Tesla factory, but is it feasible?

This Indian couple is set to get married in Metaverse next month

Activate and Schedule Dark Mode on Android Smartphones

Meet India s first couple set to marry in the metaverse

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy Tab S8 series available for pre-booking: Check details

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy Tab S8 series available for pre-booking: Check details
Samsung Galaxy S22 series price, storage details leaked: Here's how much it might cost

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S22 series price, storage details leaked: Here's how much it might cost
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ new renders reveal color options: Check details

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ new renders reveal color options: Check details
Samsung confirms Unpacked 2022 to launch Galaxy S22 series with Noteworthy features

News

Samsung confirms Unpacked 2022 to launch Galaxy S22 series with Noteworthy features
Samsung to launch Galaxy Tab S8 series alongside Galaxy S22 series: Check launch date, specifications, price, features

News

Samsung to launch Galaxy Tab S8 series alongside Galaxy S22 series: Check launch date, specifications, price, features

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire Redeem Code Today (24 January): आज फ्री में जीत सकते हैं Fierce Demilord Bundle समेत ढेरों इनाम

OnePlus 10R में मिल सकता है MediaTek Dimensity 9000 प्रोसेसर, जानें कब होगा लॉन्च और कीमत होगी कीमत

Garena Free Fire में इस तरह मिलेगा लेजेंडरी Fierce Demilord Bundle, जानें तरीका

₹3,000 कीमत वाली टॉप 5 स्मार्टवॉच, जिनपर फ्लिपकार्ट सेल में मिल रहा डिस्काउंट

क्रिप्टो वॉलेट से इस तरह चोरी हो रही है क्रिप्टोकरेंसी, जानें कैसे रहें सेफ

Latest Videos

Apple budget iPhone SE+ 5G to launch in late April | New iPad Air model may arrive too

News

Apple budget iPhone SE+ 5G to launch in late April | New iPad Air model may arrive too
How To Send Password Protected Email Using Gmail: Easy Step-by-Step Guide

News

How To Send Password Protected Email Using Gmail: Easy Step-by-Step Guide
This Indian couple is set to get married in Metaverse next month

Features

This Indian couple is set to get married in Metaverse next month
How to Activate and Schedule Dark Mode on Android Smartphones | BGR Tutorial | BGR India

Features

How to Activate and Schedule Dark Mode on Android Smartphones | BGR Tutorial | BGR India

News

Vivo Y75 specifications leak ahead of the launch, might come with Dimensity 700 SoC and 50MP camera
Mobiles
Vivo Y75 specifications leak ahead of the launch, might come with Dimensity 700 SoC and 50MP camera
Samsung Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy Tab S8 series available for pre-booking: Check details

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy Tab S8 series available for pre-booking: Check details
Google Pixel 6a and the first Pixel smartwatch could launch on the same day

Mobiles

Google Pixel 6a and the first Pixel smartwatch could launch on the same day
Age of Drones: Precision farming in India gets major boost

News

Age of Drones: Precision farming in India gets major boost
Samsung Galaxy S22 series price, storage details leaked: Here's how much it might cost

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S22 series price, storage details leaked: Here's how much it might cost

new arrivals in india

Tecno Pova Neo
Tecno Pova Neo

12,999

Realme 9i
Realme 9i

13,999

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G
Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G

26,999

Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G
Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G

39,999

Vivo Y33T
Vivo Y33T

18,990

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Best Sellers