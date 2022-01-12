Samsung is expected to launch its flagship Galaxy S22 series that is expected to include Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra, as soon as next month. As per a report by a Korean outlet, DDaily.co.kr, Samsung is planning to host a “Galaxy Unpacked 2022” virtually on February 8 where it will launch its Galaxy S22 series. Reportedly, the online invites for the event will be sent out later this month. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specifications appeared online, expected to launch next month

The report further adds that the three Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra will be available for pre-order on February 9. The sales are expected to commence on February 24. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S22 series reportedly received BIS certification

To recall, Mobile World Congress (MWC 2022) will also be held next month from February 28 through March 3. Notably, it is scheduled to be an in-person event to be held in Barcelona as of now. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S22 series camera, display details leaked

In addition to the Samsung Galaxy S22 series, the South Korean tech giant is expected to launch its Galaxy Tab S8 series this year.

Samsung Galaxy S22 series expected specifications

The biggest highlight of this Samsung flagship series is expected to be the chipset. All three models of Galaxy S22 will either be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset or Exynos 2200 SoC, depending on the region.

It is expected that Samsung might finally pull the plug on its Note series and bring its iconic features like support for S-Pen in the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. There are chances that the company might change the name of the Ultra model this time. Leakster Roland Quandt has revealed that the Ultra model will support 45W charging.

Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ are expected to feature a triple rear camera setup. Whereas the more premium Galaxy S22 Ultra might come with a quad rear camera setup. A recent report also hints that the camera modules of Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Ultra will house a ‘Super Clear Lens’.