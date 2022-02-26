comscore Samsung rolls out first software update for Galaxy S22 series
Samsung Galaxy S22 series receives its first update with the March security patch

As per the changelog, the new Samsung update has improved the overall stability of functions. It is expected that the company has fixed the flickering screen issue with this update.

Galaxy-S22-Series-1

Samsung recently launched Galaxy S22 series that includes  Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus and the Galaxy S22 Ultra in India. The smartphone series is not on sale in the country as of now, it will be available for purchase starting March 11. Buyers can now pre-book models of their choice now. Samsung has rolled out a new security patch for the smartphone series, starting in Europe. As per a report by GSMArena, the new build comes with the name, S90xBXXU1AVBF, where “x” is a digit that differs according to the model you possess. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S22 series to go on sale in India on March 11

As per the changelog, the new update has improved the overall stability of functions. It is expected that the company has fixed the flickering screen issue with this update. The 770MB-820MB update (depending on the model), also comes with  March 1, 2022 security patch level. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S22 series launched in India: Here’s how much it costs

To install this update, all you need to do is go to the Settings >Software update and tap on “Download and install”. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S22 series India launch date announced: Check expected prices

Galaxy S22 series prices

As far as the prices are concerned, the 8+256GB variant of the Galaxy S22 will be available for Rs 76,999 in India, while the 8+128GB variant of the phone will be available for Rs 72,999. Similarly, the 8+128GB variant of the Galaxy S22 Plus will be available for Rs 84,999 while the 8+256GB variant of the phone will be available for Rs 88,999. Both these phones, that is, the Galaxy S22 and the Galaxy S22 Ultra, will be in India Phantom Black, Phantom White and Green colour variants.

Coming to the Galaxy S22 Ultra, the 12+256GB variant of the phone will be available for Rs 1,09,999 in Burgundy, Phantom Black, and Phantom White colour variants. The 12+512GB variant of the Galaxy S22 Ultra, on the other hand, will be available for Rs 1,18,999 in Burgundy and Phantom Black colour variants.

Buyers can pre-book the Galaxy S22 series right now and make the purchase on March 11.

  Published Date: February 26, 2022 5:01 PM IST

