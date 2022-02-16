Samsung Galaxy S22 series India launch date announced: Check expected prices

Samsung has finally announced that it will be launching its latest Galaxy s22 series in India tomorrow. To recall, the company debuted its flagship series globally last week. Since then the company has been accepting pre-reservations for the series in the country. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M33 5G launch expected soon: Here’s all we know so far

Samsung Galaxy S22 series: When and where to watch launch livestream

Samsung has announced that it will be hosting the India launch of its flagship Galaxy S22 series in India on February 17, at 12:30 PM IST. At the event, the company will be launching its Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 flagship smartphones powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

The company will be livestreaming the launch event via its official Facebook page, Twitter handle and YouTube channel.

Pre-booking offers

Samsung has revealed that all of the consumers who pre-reserved any of the Galaxy S22 series smartphones, will be eligible to get all pre-booking offers along with a free Galaxy SmartTag.

India price (Expected)

According to a report by News18, the Galaxy S22 will start at around Rs 75,000, the Galaxy S22+ will start at around Rs 85,000 and the Galaxy S22 Ultra will start at around Rs 1,10,000.

If the report is to be believed, then it seems like the Galaxy S22 series smartphones are more expensive than their predecessors. Comparatively, the Galaxy S21 launched with a starting price tag of Rs 69,999, Galaxy S21+ for Rs 81,999 and the Galaxy S21 Ultra at Rs 1,05,999.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: Specifications

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra sports a 6.8-inch Edge QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2x display with a 120Hz refresh rate. One of the key features of the device is that it comes with support for the S-Pen and also features a slot to hold it in like the Note series. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. The device runs Google’s Android 12 operating system with the company’s own One UI 4.1 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired charging and 15W wireless charging.

Coming to the cameras, the device sports a quad rear camera setup consisting of a 108-megapixel primary sensor, paired with a 12M-megapixel ultra wide angle lens, a 10-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and a 10-megapixel telephoto lens with 10x optical zoom. At the front, it features a 40-megapixel selfie camera.

Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus: Specifications

Samsung Galaxy S22 sports a 6.1-inch full HD+ display, whereas, the Galaxy S22 Plus sports a 6.6-inch full HD+ display. Both the devices feature a 120Hz screen refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. They are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. They run Google’s Android 12 operating system with the company’s own One UI 4.1 skin on top. The vanilla variant is backed by a 3,700mAh battery with support for 25W wired charging, and the Plus variant is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 45W wired charging.

Both the smartphones sport a triple camera setup at the back consisting of a 50-megapixel primary sensor, paired with a 12-megapixel ultra wide angle lens, and a 10-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. at the front, they feature a 10-megapixel sensor for capturing selfies.